Rick and Morty: The Anime Release Date Confirmed

The cultural impact of Rick and Morty can’t be understated, but they’re in for an even more bizarre adventure. Let’s find out when Rick and Morty: The Anime is going to release, and where you can watch it.

When Does Rick and Morty: The Anime Release?

Video via [adult swim] on YouTube

If you’re eager to jump into the new adventures of Rick and Morty, you’ll want to catch the English premiere of the show on August 15, 2024, at midnight. If you’re hoping to tune in live to catch it, you’ll need to watch it on [adult swim], with episodes being available the following day on the HBO Max streaming platform.

What Should You Expect From The Series?

You may be thinking that this series looks familiar, and you’d be right — there were a variety of shorts that aired from 2020 until 2021 that featured the anime versions of Rick and Morty, but this is a whole new series.

It seems to be more of the same humor that fans of the show have come to know and love, just with a new art style and general vibe. If you’re hoping to catch this when it premieres, knowing where and when to watch is going to be an important part of your mission.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out — I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a little interested, even though I haven’t watched regular Rick & Morty since Season 3. It seems like a fresh take on the formula and may introduce a bit more story stability, especially since things have seemingly gone off the rails a touch since the last time I watched the show.

