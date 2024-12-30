Forgot password
Image Source: Netflix
Category:
Movies & TV

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 29, 2024 09:53 pm

Squid Game is one of Netflix’s biggest shows, and its second season has only proven to be more deadly and complicated. If you’re hoping to see the finale to the story, here’s everything you need to know about the release date for Squid Game Season 3.

Squid Game Season 3 Release Window

Squid Game Season 3 will be released in the summer or fall of 2025.

In an interview with Variety, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared that while filming Season 2, he realized that the story could actually be broken up into two parts, and opted to end the second season at an appropriate stopping point that would also leave audiences wanting more. Hwang stated that they would be able to announce the Season 3 release date shortly after the Season 2 launch, and that he expects it to drop around summer or fall of 2025.

Considering that Season 3 has already wrapped filming and production, it’s no surprise to see that there will be a much quicker turnaround time in-between seasons this time around.

Season 3 will serve as a direct continuation to the story, where we’ll likely pick things up mid-games now that Hwang In-ho has gone back to his role as the Front Man. Season 2 also ended with Gi-hun grieving the loss of his best friend, and now that the game facilitators are back in control, it’s likely that we’ll see the participants forced back into play.

There are also plenty of unresolved story threads to go over, such as Jun-ho’s continued search for the island and his brother, as well as Captain Park’s unexpected betrayal.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Squid Game Season 3 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show.

Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024.
