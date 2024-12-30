When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game is one of Netflix’s biggest shows, and its second season has only proven to be more deadly and complicated. If you’re hoping to see the finale to the story, here’s everything you need to know about the release date for Squid Game Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Squid Game Season 3 Release Window

Squid Game Season 3 will be released in the summer or fall of 2025.

In an interview with Variety, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared that while filming Season 2, he realized that the story could actually be broken up into two parts, and opted to end the second season at an appropriate stopping point that would also leave audiences wanting more. Hwang stated that they would be able to announce the Season 3 release date shortly after the Season 2 launch, and that he expects it to drop around summer or fall of 2025.

Considering that Season 3 has already wrapped filming and production, it’s no surprise to see that there will be a much quicker turnaround time in-between seasons this time around.

Season 3 will serve as a direct continuation to the story, where we’ll likely pick things up mid-games now that Hwang In-ho has gone back to his role as the Front Man. Season 2 also ended with Gi-hun grieving the loss of his best friend, and now that the game facilitators are back in control, it’s likely that we’ll see the participants forced back into play.

There are also plenty of unresolved story threads to go over, such as Jun-ho’s continued search for the island and his brother, as well as Captain Park’s unexpected betrayal.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Squid Game Season 3 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy