The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the cast walking along all wearing blue coats.
Where Can I Watch The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives? Answered

Published: Sep 12, 2024 07:18 am

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives introduces viewers to “MomTok,” a group of TikTokking Mormon wives who’ve raised a few eyebrows with their stories. But just where can you watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? And when is it on? Here’s what you need to know.

Where & When to Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

You can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu – and that’s it. The show is a Hulu exclusive, and knowing Disney/Hulu, it’ll remain so and won’t end up on Amazon or any other services. Also, while the company has put some shows on DVD and Blu-Ray, it’s unlikely they’ll put this show out on physical media.

So, if you want to watch the show, you’ll have to get Hulu. However, if you head to Hulu, you may see an offer for a free trial, meaning you can watch the show for free, as long as you cancel your subscription once you’ve watched it.

The even better news is that you don’t have to hang around waiting for episodes to drop. Hulu released all eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives at once, so they’re on the service, ready for you to binge.

Is There a Second Season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

The first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dropped on September 6th, so there’s not going to be a second season any time soon. You can always follow the MomTokkers on TikTok for another peek into their ongoing lives.

Hulu hasn’t announced a second season, but at least one of the stars thinks it could be happening. Mikayla Matthews told People that she hopes her husband will figure into a Season 2.

So, the answer to where you can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is that the whole of Season 1 is available on Hulu now.

