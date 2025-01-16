Where Did They Film Beast Games? Exact Locations, Explained

As with other Mr. Beast-related projects, Beast Games was a massive undertaking, with an incredibly high production budget and amazing filming locations. The content creator went to great lengths creating sets, so here are the exact filming locations for Beast Games explained.

Episode 1

The premiere of Beast Games was filmed in Downsview Hangars in North York, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The hangar was formerly home to an aircraft manufacturing facility but is now being used for productions like Beast Games. Given the scope of the production and the number of competitors at the start of the series (1,000 total), it makes perfect sense to have the first episode filmed in a hangar of this size.

The hangar in Ontario housed 1,000 platforms for each of the contestants in the initial game that would eliminate, along with various challenges involving altruism that ended with half of the contestants being eliminated by the end of the episode. From there, the second episode moved from the hangar to an entirely new area.

Episode 2

The second episode of Beast Games was filmed on location at Downsview Airport in North York, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Beast had built an entire city for the second stage of the competition. Called Beast City, the giant piece of construction is home to a variety of lounging areas, huge garages, and a basketball court for the various challenges in the episode.

Moreover, there was a giant cement tower built at the center, that would later be used for physical challenges in Episode 6 of the series. Mr. Beast himself says in the show that the city cost $14 million to build. A red wall outlines the perimeter of the city, enclosing the contestants within it.

Episode 3

The third episode of Beast Games was also filmed in Beast City, with both challenges centered around the episode taking place in the North York area. Despite Episode 1 initially being filmed in a different location in the two episodes that followed, Beast City has served as a central hub for the contestants, with a T-Mobile house even being a prize for a sack race, which also gave the winners immunity from the solitary competition.

The solitary cube challenge was more than likely filmed in the same hangar that was used in the first episode, meaning the challenge took place close to but outside of Beast City.

Episode 4

The fourth episode of Beast Games also predominantly takes place in the North York area facility, with contestants playing miscellaneous games in order to go to the next portion of the competition, which is an entirely new area. However, this new Beast Games location isn’t revealed until the end of the episode, with the tropical change in scenery leading to island-survival-themed challenges in the next episode.

Episode 5

The fifth episode takes a detour from the main competition to Beast Island, where the competitors that won the trip compete to win the island itself, valued at $1.8 million. While the location of the island isn’t explicitly stated reports seem to suggest that the episode was filmed at the La Vivienda Island in Panama.

The island is located at the Pearl Islands, an archipelago that is in the Gulf of Panama. The island is uninhabited, with dense greenery that played a key role in the competition where players had to hide from Navy Seals hired by Mr. Beast. The show Survivor was also filmed on the island, and bungalows and other amenities were built on the island specifically for the show.

Episode 6

The sixth episode of the series shares the same filming location as much of the rest of the series, being filmed in the outside perimeter of Beast City for some physical challenges, as well as inside the facility for a challenge in the Cement tower. Other than that, there are no new filming locations shown in the latest episode of the series, which premiered at the time of this writing.

Moreover, it was reported that the show was filmed over the course of four days at the Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas Strip, although at the time of this writing, the episode that takes place in this location hasn’t aired yet.

And those are the exact filming locations of Beast Games.

Beast Games is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes every Thursday.

