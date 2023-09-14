Where to Get the Narwhal Ship in Starfield

The Frontier is a great ship, don’t get me wrong. Stepping out of the mines of Vectera and blasting off into the stars in Barrett’s chunky vehicle is just about the only way to really see what the galaxy has on offer, but after a few hours, it might be time to upgrade. There is a wealth of different ships in Starfield, and while many players might want to experiment with creating their own unique form of solar system travel, others want to get to the good stuff pronto. That’s where The Narwhal comes in. Named after the majestic (and probably super extinct) horned whale of Earth, this pricy ship is one of game’s best and easiest to come across if you know where to look and you’re willing to grind for some much-needed credits. Here’s how to get the Narwhal in Starfield.

How to Get the Narwhal in Starfield

If you want to explore the stars in The Narwhal, you’ll want to travel to Volii Alpha in the Volii system and touch down the appropriately named Neon. Climb out your ship and head into the bustling city and take the elevator up the city itself. Take in the sights and sounds, but keep an eye open for the Ryujin Technologies headquarters building. If you’ve already completed the quest “Back to the Grind,” you know what you’re looking for, but if not, it’s the massive structure with red accents and the Ryujin logo emblazoned on the entrance. Walk into the building and board another elevator, punching in the floor for Taiyo Astroneering. Once you’ve loaded in, walk over to your right and follow the steps down until you bump into Veronica, who would just love to see you sailing away in a brand-new starship!

Of course, there’s going to be a bit of a catch. This is The Narwhal we’re talking about, not some run-of-the-mill ship! If you want to claim your new pre-built vehicle, he’ll need to cough up 455,000 credits, which is… well, a lot depending on how much time you’ve spent chasing down bounties and looting Spacer corpses. Of course, if you’re playing a charismatic space rogue and you’ve dumped some points into Commerce, that price will be lower; I managed to get it down to 432,620 using Persuasion, but that’s still a buttload of money. Still, it’s worth the cost.

Out of all of Starfield‘s pre-built ships, there’s a good argument to be made that The Narwhal is one of the best on offer. A jack-of-all-trades in terms of its performance, the ship’s stats are incredibly strong. Boasting a Fuel value of 56 and a Grav Drive of 30 LY, there’s next to nowhere The Narwhal can’t reach. It’s a bulky ship too, capable of housing seven crew members alongside a massive cargo capacity of 1760 that’s shielded behind a Hull and Shields that clock in at 2118 and 995, respectively.

For what it’s worth, it’s not the prettiest ship in Starfield and just by looking at it it’s clear why The Narwhal is such a perfect name for its single-horn aesthetic. Regardless, it may just be the best prebuilt vehicle in the entire game so unless you’re all about FashionField, you likely won’t find something better.

