Which Housewives Will Be on Love Hotel?

Peacock’s new reality dating show Love Hotel will feature several people attempting to win the hears of four Real Housewives stars, and in this article, we’re going to breakdown just who is on there and what you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

Which Real Housewives Will Be on Love Hotel?

The four Real Housewives that will appear on Love Hotel are Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York, Shannon Storms Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby, both from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Who Are De Lesseps, Bryant, Darby, and Storms Beador?

Formerly known as Countess Luann, de Lesseps was a main cast member on the first five seasons of The Real Housewives of New York. She played a smaller role in Season 6 and then returned as a main member again until Season 13. She’s also appeared in a variety of other projects and Real Housewives adjacent shows. She was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 until 2009 and then Thomas D’Agostino Jr. from 2016 until 2017.

Bryant has appeared on all nine seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Outside of her work on that show, she has her own cosmetic line and has appeared in such other Bravo media as Chat Room. She was married to Jamal Harrison Bryant from 2002 until 2009.

Another The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, Darby has appeared on all nine seasons of that show. A former Miss District of Columbia, Darby was married from Michael J. Darby from 2014 until 2022, at which point they separated.

And finally, last but certainly not least, Shannon Storms Beador is from The Real Housewives of Orange County. She joined that show in Season 9 and remains a main character. She was previously married to David Beador, with their marriage lasting from 2000 until their divorce finalized in 2019.

Bravo fans have seen Luann de Lesseps (previously Countess Luann) live out her dating life on the screen for years. De Lesseps hasn’t found the one person she’s looking for, but her openness to live out her romances on screen makes her perfect for Love Hotel. At the time of writing, de Lesseps hasn’t officially married yet. But she hasn’t given up on love and has kept on dating.

And those are the four Real Housewives alum who are going to appear on Love Hotel.

Love Hotel is expected to premiere in early 2025.





The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy