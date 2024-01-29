Which Pals Can Chop Wood? – The Best Lumbering Pals in Palworld

You can never have too much lumber in Palworld, so you’re better off curating a workforce that’s able to gather what you need. Here are the best Lumbering Pals in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Which Pals Chop Wood in Palworld

Image via Pocket Pair

Given that you’ll need to create a decent fortress for yourself in Palworld, you’ll want to ensure that the critters adventuring alongside you are able to bring in a good amount of wood. Not every Pal is able to bring down trees with a few decent hits, so you’ll first want to make sure they come equipped with the Lumbering Trait. If they have this specific skill set, then you can set them to work around your base as lumberjacks. The Pals that have the Lumbering Trait in Palworld include:

Related: Palworld Already Has a Pokémon Mod – And It Looks as Great as It Sounds

Arsox

Beegarde

Blazehowl

Bushi

Cawgnito

Cryolinx

Dinossom

Dinossom

Eikthyrdeer

Elizabee

Ephidran

Fenglope

Gorirat

Grizzbolt

Limfunk

Mammorest

Menasting

Mossanda

Pyrin

Reindrix

Robinquill

Tanzee

Univolt

Verdash

Warsect

Wumpo

The Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld

Now, having said that, not all of the aforementioned Pals truly excel at Lumbering in Palworld. Sure, they can do it, but they’d be better put to use somewhere else. To simplify matters, the ones you really want to focus on if you want to ensure you never run out of wood are:

Bushi

Warsect

Wumpo

Wumpo Botan

Eikthyrdeer

Verdash

Dinossom

All of those Pals are excellent when it comes to Lumbering in Palworld and can be obtained at various points in the game. Eikthyrdeer can be obtained relatively early in a playthrough, spawning just below the starting area. They can put up a bit of a fight, so make sure your level is at least equal to or exceeds the Eikthyrdeer you’re targeting.

Related: Do Pals Evolve in Palworld?

Another decent early-game option for Lumbering in Palworld is Dinossom, which may be the first “big” Pal that players discover when they begin their journey. One can be encountered just down the way from the Windswept Hills, but while you may want to charge on in and start fighting it from the get-go, you’ll need to be at least Lvl. 10 and enter the battle with some decent firepower in the form of a spear of, ideally, a Triple Shot Bow. Once you manage to capture a Dinossom, I recommend putting them to work as a lumberjack instantly. The amount of wood you’ll gain should never leave you wanting in your efforts to build a more spacious base.

The true King of Lumber in Palworld is Wumpo, the strange Sasquatch-like creature that protects the snowy, mountainous region of the world. Boasting a Lumbering skill of 3, a Handiwork of 2 and a Transport of 4, you’ll want to add this behemoth to your squad as soon as possible. Bear in mind, though, it might take some time. Wumpo is an incredibly rare Pal, one that you’ll need to really commit to finding. You’ll need to brave the frost and sleet of the Tundra and come equipped with a powerful Fire-type Pal to bring down the beast, but, fortunately, they tend to be quite accepting of the idea of being caught, so a couple of Pal Spheres should suffice.

And those are the best Lumbering pals in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.