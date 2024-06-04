Who Is Bartise From Love Is Blind’s Wife?

Bartise Bowden is best known for being a contestant on Love Is Blind Season 3. However, he was not liked by fans. But has he been able to find true love since his time on the show?

Is Bartise From Love Is Blind Married?

During his time on Love Is Blind Season 3, Bartise met and became engaged to Nancy Rodriguez. However, once they exited the pods, their relationship plummeted. Bartise said point-blank that he was not attracted to Nancy and famously refused to tie the knot with her at the altar, causing many fans to see him as the villain of the season.

Not long after his stint on Love Is Blind, Bartise tried his luck on another Netflix reality dating show, Perfect Match. This time around, he was paired with Izzy Fairthorne, but this match did not end well and did even less for Bartise’s standing with fans. Since his brutal stints on dating reality shows, Bartise has been involved with a few women, most notably Cait Vanderberry in 2023, but he remains unmarried. However, Bartise has revealed that he is currently in a relationship with a woman whose identity remains unrevealed.

Love Is Blind’s Bartise Is a Single Father

After his appearances on Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, Bartise revealed in 2023 that he has a newborn baby boy, Hayden. Bartise posted pictures holding his son on Instagram, with a caption not only acknowledging his role as a villain on reality television but also declaring his dedication to being a hero to his son. He later revealed that the mother of his child (confirmed to be Olivia Gross) is not a part of their lives, and he has fully taken to the task of caring for his son as a single father.

Originally seen as a villain by reality show viewers, it appears that Bartise’s new status has now endeared him to fans, who have flocked online to show their admiration and support. Once seen as overly brash and arrogant, Bartise appears to have matured and found the true love of his life in the form of a beautiful baby boy.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-6 and Perfect Match Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

