Who Is Death in the MCU? The Character’s Rumored Role in Agatha All Along, Explained

While fans speculate about the true identity of Teen in Agatha All Along, we thought we knew who Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal was. Then, a potential spoiler Funko Pop preview suggests Plaza may actually portray Death. If this is true, what does Death have to do with Agatha All Along?

Recommended Videos

Is Aubrey Plaza Playing Death in Agatha All Along?

Thus far, we know Aubrey Plaza’s character as the Green Witch Rio Vidal. Viewers might have wondered why Plaza was dressed all in black in early scenes, and we’re waiting for her to appear on The Road. But we had no reason to doubt she was who she appeared… until Funko seemingly let loose a few big spoilers.

Fans spotted a preview of the upcoming characters from Agatha All Along, which includes Funkos for two characters not yet openly confirmed as part of the series.

One is Wiccan, aka Billy Kaplan, aka Wanda’s son. At this point, it seems pretty clear that Teen is probably actually Wiccan, given that this is the second leak to confirm it.

However, Death is a new face. The Funko does indeed appear to depict Aubrey Plaza’s character in the guise of Death, which could mean we’re in for more surprises. Plaza herself has hinted there’s more to her character than meets the eye. Now, it seems that might have bigger implications than we thought.

Related: Agatha All Along: What Is the Witches’ Road (& Why Does It Matter)?

Who Is Death in the Marvel Universe?

Image via Marvel

If you’re mostly familiar with Marvel via the Cinematic Universe, you might be wondering what it means if Death is a character in Agatha All Along.

Death is indeed a personified figure in the Marvel comics, most known for drawing the attention and affection of our dearly departed Big Bad, Thanos. Since Thanos is no more, it’s unlikely we’ll see Death dodging his advances, at least not in this branch of the multiverse.

In the Marvel comics, Death does most often take the form of a woman, though this personification of death itself can appear in many guises. Death often steps into the role of the villain throughout comic history.

But what, exactly, does this mean for Agatha All Along? So far, we know that Rio struggles to kill Agatha, which is pretty weird if she’s actually Death in disguise. It also seems the two have something of a history. Granted, Agatha has been dodging death for a while, so that wouldn’t be so surprising.

Death isn’t romantically linked with Harkness in the comics. But the MCU has taken liberties with source material before. At this point, even if the Funko leak is a real spoiler, it opens up more questions than it answers.

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy