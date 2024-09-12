Agatha All Along Subtitles Seemingly Spoil the MCU Series’ Hilariously Obvious Twist

The evil turn of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision was one of the greatest plot twists in the MCU’s history. However, it appears that one twist in her own show, Agatha All Along, will not be as big a surprise, as Disney has gone and accidentally spoiled a major character reveal.

The upcoming series is set to find Agatha attempting to escape from the mental prison that Wanda trapped her in at the end of WandaVision. However, as the trailers show, she’ll be escaping in the upcoming show with the help of her new coven and a collection of other characters.

One of those characters has been known only as “Teen” since promotional material started coming out. Played by Joe Locke, Teen has shown up in teaser trailers and cast lists, but his name wasn’t revealed, as Disney clearly wanted to hide his true identity until a big reveal during the show’s run. However, those who watched the trailer for the series discovered that Disney’s captioning team screwed up in a big way. While the English captions refer to Locke’s character as Teen whenever he speaks, international captions do not, instead referring to him as “Billy.”

Billy, for those of you who can’t keep the MCU straight in your head anymore, is the name of one of Wanda Maximoff’s twin children that she created in her bubble reality. Billy and Tommy Maximoff were wiped from existence when Wanda shut down her reality bubble, but they both made appearances in Multiverse of Madness and clearly exist in plenty of alternate MCU universes. It’s unclear why or how this Billy came to be in the Sacred Timeline, why his brother isn’t around, or why he’s been aged up and played by a new actor. Of course, anything can explained away by the “multiverse excuse” pretty easily.

Whatever the reasons for Billy’s return, it seems like Disney+’s captioning team is going to be in for a long meeting about paying attention to spoilers.

Agatha All Along will premiere on Disney+ on September 18.

