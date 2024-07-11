Who Is Devin On The Bacherlorette Season 21? Explained

A new season of The Bachelorette has begun and with it comes a whole new cast of men that are looking for love. Some of those contestants already seem to be pretty notable with one them being Devin. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who Is Devin On The Bachelorette Season 21?

Based on the first episode of the season, Devin describes himself as a “loud” guy. He defines himself by his loudness, which is an element of him that you either love or hate. He moslyt attributes that to being an older brother and having to be very vocal on behalf of his younger brother. Over time, that loudness eventually developed into a core part of his personality that he owns up to and accepts.

Devin is from Houston, Texas and he owns a freight company, and while it’s not exactly clear what that means, he probably helps organize large shipments for truckers to haul across the country. He’s very family-oriented, mostly because of his experiences with his single mom, and he wants the ideal nuclear family, which is a husband and his wife, kids, and a dog. He’s also a fan of when a girl gets her nails done, which shows he’s a guy who pays attention to details. The Bachelorette of the season, Jenn, also said that Devin gives off “Pete Davidson” vibes, which in my opinion, is either a positive or negative depending on how you spin it.

There’s also one thing that apparently fans of The Bachelorette are already glomming onto about Devin. While he may not have gotten the first impression rose, apparently he’s set to go far in the show as, according to rumors, he may be one of the two remaining contestants by the end of the season. We’ll see how that shapes out, but that’s everything you need to know about Devin from The Bachelorette Season 21!

