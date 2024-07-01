One of Netflix’s more popular reality game shows is The Mole, which it acquired the license for in 2022. Here is everyone that has served as the host of the Netflix iteration of The Mole so far.

Who Is the Host of The Mole on Netflix?

The host of the first season of The Mole on Netflix was prolific journalist Alex Wagner, with the season itself set primarily in Australia. This season was the series’ sixth season overall after an extended hiatus since the conclusion of its initial run on ABC in 2008 and was released across three sets of episodes that debuted on Netflix across October 2022. This season concluded on October 21, crowning its winner in a finale taking place in Sydney, Australia.

The host of the second season of The Mole on Netflix is longtime National Public Radio journalist and radio personality Ari Shapiro, with this season set primarily in Malaysia. The series’ seventh season overall, this season of The Mole is also scheduled to release its episodes in batches, with the season premiering with its first five episodes on June 28, 2024. The season is scheduled to conclude on July 12, 2024, and is anticipated to run for ten episodes like the preceding season.

Originally a Belgian television series that began in 1998, The Mole received an American version that began in 2001 and was produced by ABC. CNN journalist Anderson Cooper hosted the first two seasons of The Mole, both of which taking place across multiple European countries. The third and fourth seasons of The Mole featured celebrity contestants and were hosted by sportscaster and former professional football player Ahmad Rashad, taking place in Hawaii and Mexico, respectively. The fifth and final season of The Mole on ABC was hosted by sports journalist Jon Kelley and took place in Argentina and Chile with a more traditional format.

And that’s who is the host of The Mole on Netflix.

The Mole is streaming now on Netflix.

