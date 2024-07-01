Who Won The Mole Season 1 on Netflix?

After fourteen years away, Netflix revived the reality TV show The Mole to the delight of a whole new audience. But who came out on top in the first new season? Here’s who won Season 1 of Netflix’s The Mole.

Who Won Season 1 of The Mole?

The Mole Season 1’s winner was Will, who was, understandably, overjoyed at winning over $100,000. The final three contestants were Will, Joi, and Kesi, with Kesi being The Mole. If both Joi and Will had incorrectly guessed the identity of The Mole, the other questions would been more important, but Will did correctly tag Kesi as the saboteur.

That said, Will wasn’t 100% confident in his answer but was seriously onto Kesi from early on. “She has a natural ability to, even in a successful mission, do her very best to tank that mission,” he said, explaining that he thought she was very, very good at manipulating people.

Joi was a little off. “I have to listen to my gut in this game, and my gut is telling me Will is the mole,” she said, explaining that he thought he’d always caused disruption. What was particularly fun about this final sequence was that to keep the viewers guessing, we had a sequence where Kesi, knowing full well she was The Mole, gave her rationale for thinking it was Joi.

What Did Will Do to Win?

While Joi was wrong about Will being The Mole, he wasn’t a straight shooter. He told Netflix how he tried to sabotage other’s suspicions, trying to put Sandy off the scent. “And they don’t realize I lied to every single one of you and tried to get you eliminated from the show. It was never personal! But I tried to stab you all in the back. I did.”

So, the answer to who won Netflix’s The Mole Season 1 is Will, who walked away with $100,000.

The Mole is streaming now on Netflix.

