Who Plays Sofia Falcone In The Penguin? Answered

Sofia Falcone is one of the most important characters in the upcoming HBO DC limited series, The Penguin, so you’re probably wondering who gets to play her. Here’s a look at the talented actress chosen to bring this character to life on screen.

Who Is Sofia Falcone in The Penguin?

Sofia Falcone is played by Cristin Milioti in HBO’s limited series The Penguin. This is the first time that this seasoned actress will appear in a DC project playing the daughter of Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone who appeared in The Batman.

After her father’s death, Sofia looks to take control of the Falcone crime family during the events of The Pengiun inevitably bringing her to run into the titular character himself.

Milioti was announced as Sofia Falcone back in 2022 when The Penguin was in development. She was the second cast member locked in for the project after Colin Farrell’s return as Penguin was announced. This will be her second HBO project after leading the cast in the comedy series Made for Love.

Milioti is no stranger to television, and you’ve probably seen her in several roles over the years. Some of her biggest TV appearances include playing the mother in How I Met Your Mother, Fargo where she was Betsy Solverson, and roles in The Sopranos, Black Mirror, and The Simpsons.

On the movie front, Milioti has appeared in hit productions that include The Wolf of Wall Street where she played Teresa Petrillo, and 2020’s Palm Springs where she played a leading role alongside Andy Samberg. While The Penguin will be her DC debut, Milioti has already shown up in a Marvel production voicing Iris in the animated series Hit-Monkey.

Depending on what happens during the events of The Penguin, it is possible that Sofia Falcone could show up in The Batman 2, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens before knowing for sure. If you want a glimpse at the star in her role then you can check out the previews for The Penguin available on YouTube now.

Sofia Falcone isn’t the only new character debuting in The Penguin, in fact, the show will introduce plenty of new faces that weren’t in The Batman. You can catch Milioti for her debut as Sofia Falcone when The Penguin arrives on Sept. 19, 2024. Episodes are then set to air weekly until the series is over.

