Why Did Candace Cameron Bure Stop Making Movies With Hallmark?

Candace Cameron Bure became a household name in the ’90s for playing D.J. Tanner on Full House. While it’s pretty hard for a child star to forge their own path later in life, she still found success on the Hallmark Channel. So, why did Bure stop making movies with Hallmark?

Candace Cameron Bure’s Exit From Hallmark, Explained

Following Full House‘s conclusion in 1995, Bure stepped out of the spotlight. While she would appear in the occasional movie or TV show, none of her roles were as impactful as D.J. However, her career saw a resurgence in the 2010s when she started making movies for Hallmark and its various channels.

Bure started out by showing up in the network’s popular Christmas movies, including Let It Snow and Christmas Under Wraps. It didn’t take long for her to become one of the faces of Hallmark, which led to her landing the role of Aurora Teagarden in the 18-film series based on the mystery novels by Charlaine Harris. The series came to an end in 2022, and that same year, Bure left Hallmark following a public controversy.

In 2020, Bill Abbott, the CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of the parent of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, stepped down after the network received backlash for pulling an advertisement featuring a same-sex couple. A year later, he became the president and CEO of GAC Media, another family-centric network that produced projects similar to Hallmark’s.

Abbott decided to poach from his former employer by offering Bure an executive role at GAC in 2022. However, while the public didn’t blame Bure for jumping at the opportunity at first, it was clear there was more to it than a promotion. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Bure told The Wall Street Journal.

While Abbott confirmed that GAC would be open to featuring same-sex couples, Bure’s comments made it seem as if she wasn’t interested in exploring those stories. She even doubled down by taking a shot at Hallmark, saying, “…it basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.” All that, along with a controversy surrounding Missy Benny’s queer character from the Full House sequel Fuller House, has certainly painted Bure in a new light following her exit from Hallmark.

And that’s why Candace Cameron Bure stopped making movies with Hallmark.

