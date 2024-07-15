Why Harrison Ford Replaced William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolt Ross (and his likely alter-ego Red Hulk) feature prominently in the Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer – but it’s a fresh face filling the role. So, why did Marvel Studios replace the MCU’s OG Thunderbolt Ross William Hurt with Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World?

Why Harrison Ford Replaced William Hurt in Captain America 4

Marvel Studios replaced William Hurt with Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World because Hurt died in 2022. As the studio had plans for Hurt’s character, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, to appear in both Brave New World and another MCU project, Thunderbolts*, Ford was recast in the role.

This isn’t the first time Marvel Studios has subbed in a new performer to take over an existing part; core cast member reshuffles date back to the MCU Phase One. However, the studio’s high-profile decision not to recast the late Chadwick Boseman with another actor as Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some fans wondering why Hurt wasn’t afforded similar treatment.

While Marvel Studios hasn’t publicly addressed this discrepancy, the rationale behind it seems obvious. T’Challa/Black Panther was the biggest role of Boseman’s tragically short career; by contrast, Thunderbolt Ross is one of the less notable credits from Hurt’s glittering, 44-year run. As such, recasting Hurt doesn’t really step on his acting legacy the way it would with Boseman. Plus, the Wakanda Forever cast and crew weren’t big on seeing their colleague replaced.

For his part, Ford hasn’t waded into the mild controversy surrounding his MCU debut. He has revealed what motivated him to sign on as Thunderbolt Ross, though. “I thought, ‘Everybody else seems to be having a great time,'” Ford told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “I watch all these terrific actors having a good time [in MCU movies]. I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Which Other MCU Actors Has Marvel Studios Replaced?

Yes, as noted above, Marvel Studios has recast multiple roles throughout the MCU’s 16-year history. Indeed, key personnel from the franchise’s first two entries – Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk – exited later in Phase One. Don Cheadle took over from Terrence Howard as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in Iron Man 2, and Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in The Avengers. Further recastings followed, including Josh Brolin and Kathryn Newton assuming the Thanos and Cassie Lang roles, respectively.

Other major MCU parts still remain vacant, however. Notably, Marvel Studios hasn’t publicly announced who will portray Kang the Conqueror after firing Jonathan Majors in December 2023. The studio cut ties with Majors after he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in cinemas on Feb. 14, 2024.

