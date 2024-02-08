Prior to every Fortnite update, eager gamers rush to their phones or computers to search for leaks, hoping to catch a glimpse of what’s coming next to Battle Royale. However, it doesn’t always turn out the way they want. Here’s why people thought Netflix’s Wednesday was coming to Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Why People Thought Netflix’s Wednesday Was Coming to Fortnite

Fortnite update v28.20 was a highly anticipated one for the game, as it kicked off the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event, which includes its own Battle Pass. Other major things were teased, such as fishing being added to LEGO Fortnite, but what really caught people’s attention was a leaked emote that seemed very familiar.

The emote featured a female character with both of her hands in front of her, moving in a downward motion. Immediately, fans rallied around the theory that it was a recreation of Wednesday Addams’ iconic dance from her Netflix series.

Back in 2022, Jenna Ortega took the world by storm by portraying one of the members of the Addams Family. The dance scene, in particular, struck a chord with audiences, leading it to become a trend on TikTok for quite a while. Fortnite loves trends, of course, so the idea of pulling off a crossover with Wednesday makes a lot of sense.

Related: Fortnite’s New Ranked Point System: How It Works, Explained

Unfortunately, when the emote finally hit the Item Shop, gamers realized it had nothing to do with Wednesday. It’s actually called “Go With the Flow,” and despite Lady Gaga having a couple of songs in Fortnite Festival, her music doesn’t play along with it.

However, while Wednesday didn’t join Fortnite this time around, with a second season in the works, there’s always the chance she dances her way into Battle Royale at a later date.

And that’s why people thought Netflix’s Wednesday was coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.