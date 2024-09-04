The fourth NCIS series, NCIS: Hawai’i, is also the shortest-lived show in the hit crime procedural to date. Lasting only three seasons, NCIS: Hawai’i was cancelled in 2024, leaving audiences shocked by the abrupt decision. Here is why NCIS: Hawai’i was cancelled.

Recommended Videos

Why Was NCIS: Hawai’i Cancelled?

After announcing NCIS: Hawai’i would not be receiving a fourth season in late April 2024, approximately one month before its season finale, CBS executives cited production costs, the show’s overall viewership numbers for the third season, and the interest in maintaining a variety in CBS’ programming lineup as major factors for the cancellation decision. Matching the show’s setting, NCIS: Hawai’i was filmed on location in Hawai’i, which comes with a relatively higher production cost than more common filming locations in the continental United States. The cancellation announcement also came shortly after the announcement of another NCIS series in active development, the prequel series NCIS: Origins.

Premiering in September 2021, NCIS: Hawai’i was cancelled after three seasons in May 2024, crossing over with sister series NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles during its run. Throughout the initial broadcast run, NCIS: Hawai’i consistently posted a ratings score of over seven million each season. Unlike other CBS shows, like S.W.A.T., there are no plans to reverse the cancellation decision or move NCIS: Hawai’i to a different platform for new episodes.

Related: Is Yellowstone Canceled After Season 5?

What Is NCIS: Hawai’i About?

NCIS: Hawai’i follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service office based out of Pearl Harbor, Hawai’i. The unit is led by Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant, investigating crimes involving U.S. Naval and Marine personnel and greater threats to national security across the state of Hawai’i. In addition to leading her team, Tennant also raised her two young daughters and worked with liaisons in the DIA, FBI, and other NCIS offices to keep her state and country safe.

And that’s why NCIS: Hawai’i was cancelled.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy