Will Helluva Boss Have a Season 3?

Though Season 2’s finale, “Sinsmas,” softened the series-long romantic tension between Blitzø and Stolas, there was still plenty of angst left on the table for Helluva Boss to explore. So, will the Hazbin Hotel spinoff be receiving a third installment?

Is Helluva Boss Getting a Third Season?

Shortly after “Sinsmas” brought Season 2’s action to a close, Helluva Boss creator Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano took to Bluesky to share the news that the YouTube series would indeed have a third installment (via Collider). However, the hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3 will be significantly longer in order to accommodate a more conventional release schedule. “I want to say this now to let people enjoy this finale as the last big thing of the year,” Medrano informed her social media followers, “but yes, it will be quite a wait before season three”.

Helluva Boss‘ second season was staggered in split blocks of single monthly episode releases over the course of a year, an unconventional schedule that Medrano would prefer to avoid in Season 3. Though the break between seasons will be extended, Medrano has promised fans a juicy fifteen-episode third season that will pick up on the loose threads set up in “Sinsmas”. “We just want to do right by it, the story, and you all,” VivziePop spoke on behalf of herself and the Helluva Boss team in her Bluesky post.

The Vivzieverse Will Continue to Expand During Helluva Boss’ Hiatus

Season 2 of Helluva Boss introduced Helluva Shorts and other behind-the-scenes content to satiate fans’ appetites throughout the season’s abnormal release schedule. Though Medrano warned of a prolonged break between Season 2 and 3, she promised more Helluva Shorts would drop on the series’ YouTube channel in the meantime. These shorts allowed for explorations of smaller characters and stories throughout Season 2, enriching the world of VivziePop’s animated hellscape.

Despite having two seasons under its belt to Hazbin Hotel‘s one, the spinoff is set in the same universe as the hit musical series. Both shows began as test pilots on YouTube, with Helluva Boss remaining on the platform and Hazbin Hotel getting picked up for development at Prime Video. Much like Helluva Boss, Hazbin Hotel has also been renewed for follow-up seasons with a significant hiatus expected between installments. There has been no official timeline announced for Hazbin Hotel‘s second season or Helluva Boss‘ third, but both projects are currently in the works for fans of the irreverent and interconnected universe.

