Ghost of Tsushima Is Getting an Anime Adaptation By Crunchyroll & Aniplex

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation-exclusive game that originally released back in 2020. It boasted an engaging story about a samurai who had fallen from grace, and was lauded for its beautiful graphics and artistic cinematography. It’s also getting an anime adaptation that’s due to premiere in 2027.

Announced via a press release from Crunchyroll today, it was announced that the Ghost of Tsushima anime adaptation will be based on the video game itself, as well as the Legends co-op multiplayer mode, which explored Japanese folklore and mythology. This makes sense, as an adaptation of Jin’s story might not necessarily bring anything new to the table for fans who have already played the game. By tapping into the mythology while setting the series within the world of Ghost of Tsushima, there’s plenty of storytelling potential there, as well as unexplored territory.

The adaptation will also be produced in collaboration with Aniplex, the studio that’s worked on other critically acclaimed series like Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling. The animation will be handled by the studio Kamikaze Douga, with Takanobu Mizuno helming the project as its director, and Gen Urobuchi for story composition.

“This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music’s iconic global artist roster; and Crunchyroll’s fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking.” “Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation,” said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions. “Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.” “We are excited to create new opportunities for our artists to engage with such incredible global IP,” said Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment. “Music plays such a key role in the overall audience viewing experience and we are thrilled to be working alongside our Sony partners to develop compelling content for fans around the world.”

There’s no set release date for the Ghost of Tsushima anime adaptation just yet, and all we know is that it’s slated for a 2027 release. In the meantime, the game itself is already available on PlayStation and PC, and its sequel Ghost of Yotei is currently in production.

