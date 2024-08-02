Will There Be a Season 3 of Squid Game?

Squid Game is arguably Netflix’s biggest breakout hit of all time, and naturally given that success it will be coming back for a second season. But what about a third season? Here’s what we know so far about the future of the show.

Has Squid Game Been Renewed For Season 3?

Yes! Squid Game will be getting a third season, the renewal was announced alongside the release date for Season 2. The third and final season of the show will arrive on Netflix in 2025.

As you’d expect, almost nothing is known about the third season of Squid Game since the second hasn’t aired yet, but a small synopsis claims that the battle between Gi-Hun and Front mNa’s two worlds will continue in the final season. All we can really take from this is that the story won’t be done with Season 2, and there will be returning cast members.

Lee Jung-jae has seemingly been confirmed to return as Seong Gi-Hun in Squid Game Season 3, and the only other character confirmed to return is Tom Choi’s Front Man. We’d expect more of the Season 2 cast to return, but again, there’s no way of knowing until it finally airs later in 2024.

Fans will have their chance to watch Season 2 of Squid Game on Dec. 26, 2024, so the holiday season just got a little more sinister. All episodes of the series are likely to land on this date as they did with the show’s massive first season, so get ready to binge them all.

Right now there’s no exact date for Season 3’s arrival, just news that it will be coming in 2025. Once we know exactly when Squid Game Season 3 will get here you can expect to read about that news here on The Escapist.

