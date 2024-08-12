Flex X Cop, a cop surrounded by press.
Category:
Movies & TV

Will There Be Flex X Cop Season 2?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 10:45 am

Flex X Cop features the unlikely but entertaining scenario of a rich socialite being forced to become a cop. Its blend of drama and action, with a hint of romance, has left fans wanting more. But will there be a Flex X Cop Season 2?

Recommended Videos

Is Flex X Cop Getting a Second Season?

Flex X Cop is getting a Season 2, as confirmed by Soompi (via NME). Not only has the show found favor with Korean viewers, Disney Plus introduced it to a western audience, so we’ve not seen the last of detectives Jin I-soo and Lee Gang-hyun.

Granted, the last season didn’t end on a cliffhanger but it absolutely opened the door for more Flex X Cop, with the pair and their colleagues kicking criminal bottom across South Korea. A little surprising, considering the unlikely team’s initial dynamic. But the combination of Jin Yi Soo’s immense wealth and intelligence and Lee Gang-hyun expertise, dedication, and charisma, has proven lethal for any criminal they set their sights on. The show’s end also leaves plenty of room to explore a possible romance between the two of them.

The bad news is that it’s likely to be another year, maybe more, before Flex X Cop Season 2 airs. Back in March, when it was confirmed for a second season, the show’s screenwriter, Kim Ba Da, was just getting started on scripts. That suggests it’s early day for Season 2.

Once the scripts are finalised, or at least a few of them are, there’s the matter of ensuring the actors are available, sorting out filming locations, and juggling budget. There’s no confirmed release window for Season 2 but based on that, I’d imagine we won’t be getting it until mid-2025 at the earliest.

Flex X Cop Season 1 is available to watch now.

Post Tag:
Flex X Cop
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter