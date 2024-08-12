Will There Be Flex X Cop Season 2?

Flex X Cop features the unlikely but entertaining scenario of a rich socialite being forced to become a cop. Its blend of drama and action, with a hint of romance, has left fans wanting more. But will there be a Flex X Cop Season 2?

Recommended Videos

Is Flex X Cop Getting a Second Season?

Flex X Cop is getting a Season 2, as confirmed by Soompi (via NME). Not only has the show found favor with Korean viewers, Disney Plus introduced it to a western audience, so we’ve not seen the last of detectives Jin I-soo and Lee Gang-hyun.

Granted, the last season didn’t end on a cliffhanger but it absolutely opened the door for more Flex X Cop, with the pair and their colleagues kicking criminal bottom across South Korea. A little surprising, considering the unlikely team’s initial dynamic. But the combination of Jin Yi Soo’s immense wealth and intelligence and Lee Gang-hyun expertise, dedication, and charisma, has proven lethal for any criminal they set their sights on. The show’s end also leaves plenty of room to explore a possible romance between the two of them.

The bad news is that it’s likely to be another year, maybe more, before Flex X Cop Season 2 airs. Back in March, when it was confirmed for a second season, the show’s screenwriter, Kim Ba Da, was just getting started on scripts. That suggests it’s early day for Season 2.

Once the scripts are finalised, or at least a few of them are, there’s the matter of ensuring the actors are available, sorting out filming locations, and juggling budget. There’s no confirmed release window for Season 2 but based on that, I’d imagine we won’t be getting it until mid-2025 at the earliest.

Flex X Cop Season 1 is available to watch now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy