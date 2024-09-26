Image Credit: Bethesda
Michio holds a wand next to Roxanne
Image via Passione
Anime & Manga

Will There Be Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World Season 2?

Sam Stone
Published: Sep 25, 2024 08:36 pm

The harem anime series Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, adapting the light novel series by Shachi Sogano and Shikidouji, concluded its first season in September 2022, and this is what we know about the possibility of a season 2.

Will Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Get a Second Season

Roxanne looks ahead inquisitively
Image via Passione.

We’re now more than two years on since the conclusion of the first season of Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, and there has been no definitive word about a second season. The series remains available to stream on Crunchyroll in international regions, including North America, though no official English-language dub has been produced to date.

There certainly is no shortage of material for a potential Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Season 2, with both the light novel series and manga series both still publishing new chapters. Furthermore, the first season contained several major plot lines and character arcs that went unresolved by the finale, leaving room for a possible follow-up to explore.

Passione, the anime studio behind Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, has produced several other series in the interim while Naoyuki Tatsuwa, the show’s director, is currently working on the upcoming Promise of Wizard. Given the time it takes to produce a season of anime, if there are plans to continue Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, the studio may want to make considerable progress on production before formally announcing a renewal.

Originating as a web novel by Sogano in 2011, Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World follows protagonist Michio Kaga after he’s transported into a popular online game. Because of his awareness of the world, Michio is able to analyze his surroundings and survive, eventually gaining five female companions. Intended for mature audiences, the series has since been adapted into a light novel and manga series, both written by Sogano.

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World is available to stream via Crunchyroll.

Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World
