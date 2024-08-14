Will There Be The Auditors KDrama Season 2?

One of the popular K-dramas to launch in the summer of 2024 is The Auditors, with the series diving into the world of corporate crime. With the first season having concluded, here’s whether The Auditors has been renewed for Season 2 or not.

Will There Be The Auditors Season 2?

At the time of this writing, there is currently no official word if The Auditors has been renewed for Season 2. As the K-drama series only concluded its inaugural season on August 11, 2024, the studio and producers may be waiting for a full report on viewership figures before committing to additional seasons. And though The Auditors is not on a major international streaming platform, like Netflix or Hulu, it fortunately managed to generate healthy buzz online beyond its native South Korea, including in North America. The Auditors Season 1 finale certainly leaves plenty of narrative open for additional seasons to explore, if they are eventually ordered.

What Happened in The Auditors Season 1?

Across the first season, protagonist Shin Cha-il (Shin Ha-kyun) investigated the murder of the ex-president of a major construction corporation, JU Construction. A crime that was committed by the current company’s president in a desperate bid for money and power. With Cha-il’s job complete at JU Construction, he moves to take on another auditing case, uncovering corporate malfeasance and corruption one company at a time.

Where Can You Watch The Auditors?

The Auditors is produced by TvN, a major South Korean television studio and network that runs many channels broadcast around the country. Internationally, The Auditors is currently available to stream free with ads on Vidio. It is unknown if the series will be licensed to a larger streaming platform for foreign markets or have an official home video release in North America as it continues to find audiences following the conclusion of its first season.

