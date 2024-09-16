Will There Be The Curse of Oak Island Season 12?

The Curse of Oak Island has kept viewers transfixed for ten years, as the Lagina brothers hunt for the island’s alleged treasure. But is there more on the way? Will there be a The Curse of Oak Island Season 12? Here’s what you need to know.

Is The Curse of Oak Island Getting a Season 12?

The Curse of Oak Island has not officially been renewed for Season 12. If you’ve not seen Season 11 yet, don’t worry; they haven’t found the fabled Treasure of Oak Island yet. And while this may be a reality TV show, there’s a huge question mark over whether the treasure existed.

However, there is positive news for fans of the show, whether you believe the treasure’s there to be found or not. It looks as if there has been filming happening on Oak Island, which suggests the show’s not done. The Other Side of the Causeway Facebook account, which keeps an eye on the island, has reported that filming has been taking place up to and including the month of September.

That doesn’t mean The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 is on the way – it could be a special – but it seems pretty likely. You can also expect the Lagina brothers to take advantage of whatever deal History is offering. We don’t know for sure how much they’re making, but it’s been estimated at £100,000 per episode.

That’s got to go a long way to cover the cost of digging and the various other operations going on. And even if the treasure isn’t there, it’s still fun watching them uncover other historical items, some of which have earned them a pretty penny.

So, will there be a twelfth season of The Curse of Oak Island? It hasn’t been confirmed, but there’s filming happening on the island, which suggests it’s happening.

