Wizard of Legend 2 Has a Lot of Promise & a Bit of Hades [Review]

Wizard of Legend was an incredible roguelite with loads of style, an absurd difficulty curve, and a really cool spell system. So, I had high hopes for the sequel. Well, I’m happy to announce that there is a lot about Wizard of Legend 2 to like.

Spelling It Out

Wizard of Legend 2 is here, but only sort of. It’s in Early Access, and I am generally a fan of roguelikes and roguelites doing this because the genres are inherently about repetition, so in my opinion, the constant updates and new runs fit together very well. However, there are times when that’s not the case, and unfortunately, this might be one of them.

Let’s go with the good first, though, as I am enjoying the game. Wizard of Legend 2 does a great job with the visual upgrade. While the pixel art stylings of the original game were beautiful, there’s no denying the change of style is a pretty one. Enemies, characters, and attacks all look great, and that’s always a good starting point when going for any sequel.

There’s also the core gameplay as well, which feels much the same as the original, and honestly, that’s not a bad thing. You get to weave in different kinds of spells, and if you do well, you’ll even be able to upgrade your signature one to a new form, which often gives it a substantial power boost. You can also pick up new spells as you go through each run and unlock new spells to start with. Wizard of Legend 2 feels a lot more like you’re an Avatar, frankly, with you weaving in different elemental spells with ease to great effect.

Nearly Magical

There are also actual characters now and even full images for them and some voice acting. While the voice acting doesn’t always hit, it’s all a nice little bonus, and the game being in Early Access can only be a good thing. Plus, there’s both local and online co-op, which is one of my favorite features in any roguelike because I’m just a little social butterfly.

Unfortunately, there’s just not all that much there at the moment in Wizard of Legend 2. Early Access obviously means that more will be coming later on, and that’s nice and all, but only having two biomes and runs taking a maximum of about 30 minutes if you’re efficient, not to mention what feels like a lower difficulty, means that veteran players will probably have everything done in a handful of hours.

That’s not bad, but there’s also a message at the beginning that states that saves might also be erased as things go on. That’s not unusual, much like Tom Jones would sing about, but it still stings a bit. I’d definitely still say that Wizard of Legend 2 is a good game overall, but it also feels very much Early Access, so just keep that in mind.

Verdict: Recommended

Wizard of Legend 2 is available in Early Access now.

