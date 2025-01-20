10 Best 2 Player PS5 Games

The current generation of PlayStation seems to be all about epic single-player stories and live service games. However, that doesn’t mean couch co-op is dead. Here are the 10 best two-player games on PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

While Black Ops 6 marks the first Call of Duty to launch under Xbox Game Pass, the popular FPS franchise is still alive and well on PS5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 offers two-player split-screen in Multiplayer and Zombies. Two players can join up together and play co-op or against each other in Multiplayer local matches, or squad up on one system to join public matches.

The biggest appeal for Black Ops 6 local co-op is likely going to the game’s excellent Zombies mode. Call of Duty Zombies is one of the best co-op experiences out there, and with new maps being added for free regularly, there is still plenty to come. Black Ops 6 is also a great place to onboard a new fan if you’re looking to get another player hooked, as the Directed mode guides new players through the game’s Easter egg Quests.

EA Sports FC 25

EA’s signature soccer series is one of the most popular games in the world. Capturing the massive sport with high fidelity and addictive gameplay, EA Sports FC 25 allows sports fans to play together on a shared screen. On PS5, EA Sports FC 25 supports up to four players on one screen, who can play against each other or in co-op. For that reason, EA Sports FC 25 is a great way to merge the fun of classic split-screen gaming and team sports on PS5.

Fortnite

Fortnite is a game that needs no introduction, as the massive Battle Royale title has taken the world by storm (no pun intended) and remained on top for several years. However, it is not widely known that Fortnite supports split-screen gameplay. Couch co-op is available for two players on PS5, allowing them to queue into Battle Royale matches as a duo, or join friends online for trios and/or quads matches.

The game runs surprisingly smooth split-screen on PS5, and both players are able to get full progression toward Battle Passes, Quests, and XP. Fortnite is also one of the few free-to-play games to support split-screen play, which makes it an excellent no-cost option for folks looking to play more two-player games on PS5.

Fortnite also offers more than just the Battle Royale experience split-screen for PS5 players. LEGO Fortnite is playable in local co-op, and Fortnite Festival is getting local co-op for up to four players later in Chapter 6, Season 1.

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator is one of the silliest games out there. Thanks to its absurd physics and premise, the series is a surefire way to have a laugh while gaming. Goat Simulator 3 ups the absurdity even more. While the game gives players ample opportunity to cause chaos alone, adding more players only serves to generate more hilarious moments. Goat Simulator 3 allows two to four players in split screen, either in open-world co-op or competitive mini-games.

It Takes Two

At this point, it’s no secret that Hazelight Studios is the best at crafting couch co-op experiences. Rather than adding split-screen to an already existing game, Hazelight opts to build their games specifically around a two-player experience. It Takes Two is as of yet their crowning achievement, winning Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. The adorable game features a variety of mechanics across 3D Platforming levels, which ensures both players always have something to do.

It Takes Two also features a heartwarming story about a couple of parents struggling with their own relationship while working to present as a united front in raising their child. These elements all come together for a game that is equally fun and touching, which makes for a great two-player experience on PS5, especially for couples.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

LEGO Horizon Adventures merges the world of LEGO games and PlayStation’s Horizon series. The game is a cutesy, clever retelling of the story and world of the Horizon games. The title features the brick-built aesthetic of other LEGO video games, but its gameplay is unique to the world of Horizon.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is a fun action-adventure game, with satisfying combat rewarding cooperation. The game also gives players tons of opportunities to make it their own, with tons of customization across unlockable characters, outfits, and buildable structures.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked is one of the best local co-op games available now. The charming title features progressively puzzling cooking challenges, which task players with getting dishes ready in absurd situations. Overcooked is approachable but has lots to master and unlock for players looking to get the most out of the experience. Up to four players can get into the action together, but it works perfectly as a two-player experience on PS5.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the definition package, offering a massive feast of Overcooked and Overcooked 2, as well as all of their additional content.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

While most folks thinking of a 3D Platformer on PS5 will picture Astro Bot, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an incredible option for players looking for a co-op adventure. The game supports up to four players in local co-op, across several wonderful worlds in the Little Big Planet art style. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is designed to be approachable but also has tons to collect – including adorable outfits for your Sackperson – and additional challenges to master.

Tekken 8

Tekken 8 is one of the most popular fighters on PlayStation, evolving the massive fighting franchise to new heights. With Tekken 8 on PS5, fighting fans are able to play two-player, local split-screen across a variety of modes, whether they’d rather fight together or against each other.

WWE 2K24

For fans of professional wrestling, WWE 2K24 has defined the modern era in video games. For folks looking to play with two players (or up to four) on one screen, WWE 2K24 has tons of options. Wrestling fans can battle against each other in all sorts of matches, including 1v1s, tag teams, 3v3s, and more. There’s no shortage of wrestlers, rings, and match types to celebrate WWE’s history with. For WWE fans looking to play together rather than against each other, modes like War Games allow you and your friends to team up against enemy AI.

And those are our picks for the 10 best two-player games on PS5.

