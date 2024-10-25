10 Best True Crime Films on Netflix

If you’re a true crime fan, Netflix is the place to be. Whether you like documentary films or fictional retellings, the service has you covered. In no particular order, here are our ten best true crime films on Netflix.

What Jennifer Did

From Jenny Popplewell, the mind behind American Murder: The Family Next Door, comes another chilling true crime story, What Jennifer Did. This documentary film tells the story of the murders of Hann Pan and Bich Ha Pan. Although the crime took place in 2010, it has stayed in the minds of the public ever since. The convoluted nature of the murder scheme and the abundance of interrogation footage available have made it the subject of many documentaries.

What Jennifer Did brings a fresh take on this case. It has numerous interviews with key figures, from lead investigators to family friends. Following a linear perspective, we get to learn all the details of the investigation.

Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut Woman of the Hour is a suspenseful fictional retelling of the story of Cheryle Bradshaw. Struggling actress Bradshaw (Kendrick) appeared on The Dating Game in 1978, meeting contestant Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto). Little did she know that by 1979, Alcala would be charged for five murders. Woman of the Hour follows both Bradshaw and Alcala’s story on the show. The constant switch of perspectives keeps tensions high as we sit on the edge of our seats, willing Cheryle safety.

Woman of the Hour is full of great performances and an engaging story.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run

The true crime Netflix film Jailbreak: Love on the Run follows the unusual romance between Vicky and Casey White. Vicky was a correctional officer at Lauderdale County, where Casey was awaiting trial for murder. The pair escaped on April 29th, 2022, kickstarting a ten-day manhunt.

Although this case was extensively covered on national news, Jailbreak: Love on the Run adds fascinating details through interviews with witnesses. Multiple prisoners and members of staff join to tell the forbidden love story, from its beginnings to its eventual tragic end.

The Good Nurse

Starring Oscar award-winning actress Jessica Chastain, The Good Nurse is about Amy Loughren, an ICU nurse and single mother struggling with cardiomyopathy. Life starts looking better when she befriends Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), a fellow nurse. Strangely, a series of unexpected deaths occur at the hospital as soon as he starts working there. It’s up to Amy to help the investigators solve the case and bring justice to the victims.

This dramatic retelling of the real hospital killer, Charles Cullen, is a must-watch for any true crime fan.

The Menendez Brothers

The case of the Menendez family is perhaps the most documented true crime case in recent memory. Among an abundance of Menendez-related content, Netflix’s The Menendez Brothers stands out.

The Menendez Brothers documentary features exclusive interviews with Lyle and Erik Menendez from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. The brothers are able to tell their stories as victims in their own words. Along with this exclusive interview, there are interviews with a range of people close to the case who hold differing opinions. The Menendez Brothers tells the story of the 1994 trial, allowing viewers to form their own opinions.

Mumbai Mafia: The Police vs The Underworld

If you’re interested in true crime films on Netflix about organized crime, you’ll enjoy Mumbai Mafia. Crime boss Dawood Ibrahim and his gang, D-Company, wreaked havoc across Mumbai from the ’70s to the ’90s, causing major friction with the police force. Hearing from previous delectates and D-Company members, you’ll learn the complex story behind a deadly power struggle.

Mumbai Mafia is compelling as it tells a story very few outside India will know. Its mix of archive footage and interviews paints a vivid picture of Mumbai’s underworld at the time.

Lover Stalker Killer

Dave Kroupa tells the story of his online dating nightmare in Netflix’s documentary Lover Stalker Killer. A humble mechanic looking for love, Kroupa makes an account on the dating website Plenty Of Fish. There, he meets Liz Golyar. The two begin seeing each other regularly, but the newly single Kroupa makes it clear he isn’t looking for anything serious. Everything seems to be going fine, until he meets Cari Farver and is instantly attracted to her.

This love triangle takes a dark, tragic turn. The story of Lover Stalker Killer being told through Dave Kroupa makes it an intensely personal watch.

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Continuing the theme of dark love stories is Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare. Kirat Assi details her nine-year relationship with who she thought was Bobby Jandu, a man she knew of among the British Sikh community. Sweet Bobby is a strong investigative documentary that narrates Kirat and Bobby’s story in a compelling way.

This catfish story takes multiple twists and turns, including revealing the real Bobby Jandu and the catfish that stole his profile. Sweet Bobby was originally a critically acclaimed podcast, and the visual adaptation brings the story to life.

The Highwaymen

Based on a true story, The Highwaymen follows two ex-Texas Rangers who come out of retirement to track down the infamous Bonnie and Clyde. This film is great for fans of older crime stories. The high-suspense chase for the famous outlaws means there’s not a dull moment in The Highwaymen.

Kevin Costner playing Frank Hamer and Woody Harrelson playing Maney Gault provide excellent performances that ground us in the American South during the 1930s.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Lucie Blackman was a British-born young woman living in Japan. She was originally a British Airways stewardess but moved to Tokyo and worked as a bartender and hostess. When she went on a paid date in 2000, she crossed paths with serial murderer and rapist Joji Obara.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case pieces together this troubling case and the controversy surrounding the detective work. It creates a balanced view by interviewing the Tokyo investigators who worked on the case, British journalists who covered it, and even the late Lucie’s father.

