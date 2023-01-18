This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee does a roundup of all the video games he didn’t review in 2022.

Transcript

You fucking people. “Yahtzee, did you play Signalis?” “Yahtzee, have you heard of Pentiment?” “Yahtzee, are you aware of the concept of video games?” Yes, I am somewhat cognizant of video games, many I haven’t reviewed because what ends up getting the Zero Punctuation treatment is decided by a highly complex algorithm, a very small part of which is affected by commenters dribbling in my ear like a watering can trying to fill a sinkhole. 2022 probably set a record for most number of games people kept vocally recommending at me, usually on the basis that they’re like other games what I like, which is flawed logic. “Oh Yahtzee, you like masturbation, have you tried taking a sausage roll out of its casing over and over again?” So I figured, let’s cover them in the 2022 roundup of games I didn’t review and maybe they’ll finally shut the fuck up. And as long as I’m dreaming, I’d also like a magic carpet.

