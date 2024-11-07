90 Day Fiance: Are Mike and Natalie Back Together?

90 Day Fiance has more horror stories than success stories. It’s hard for the couples on the show to make things work, especially after the cameras stop rolling. However, there’s always room for reconciliation. So, are Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiance back together?

Did Mike and Natalie From 90 Day Fiance Patch Things Up?

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva started their 90 Day Fiance journey during Season 8 of the flagship show. The two got together after meeting through a mutual friend, but there was the issue of distance, as Natalie lived in the Ukraine while Mike called the United States home. So, Natalie decided to move across the world to be with her partner, which was when things started to go downhill.

Natalie didn’t enjoy Mike’s lifestyle, as he put a big focus on his work and not her. She still decided to go through with the wedding they were planning, but a few months after that, she had enough and left her husband behind to start a new life in Florida. Natalie went on to appear in 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, while Mike decided to step away from the spotlight.

While living in Florida, Natalie met Josh Weinstein, and the two started a whirlwind romance. However, the passion went away after Natalie moved to Los Angeles to be with Josh. He kept a lot of his life to himself, making Natalie feel left out and lonely. So, with another relationship on the rocks, Natalie decided to turn her attention back to Mike and try to work things out. She even asked whether he’d consider being the father of his child, but Mike was having none of it.

Mike has moved on with his life, even starting a new relationship with a woman named Sarah Rose. Natalie, meanwhile, is still living in LA and trying to work things out with Josh. The duo is set to appear in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Last Resort, which sends couples who are close to ending things to a resort and tries to get them back on track. It’s unclear how Josh feels about Natalie trying to get her ex-husband back, but it’s a topic that’s sure to be on the table in Last Resort.

And that’s whether Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiance are back together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

