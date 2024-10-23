90 Day Fiance Season 8: Where Are They Now? Answered

90 Day Fiance and its various spinoffs are always quite a ride, and even if the relationships do work out, there’s always plenty of drama along the way. But what about Season 8? Where are 90 Day Fiance Season 8’s couples now?

Where 90 Day Fiance Season 8’s Couples Are Now

90 Day Fiance Season 8 does, on the whole, have a slightly better success rate than dating reality TV shows like Love is Blind or Too Hot to Handle. But by watching the show, you’ll get a feeling for which couples aren’t going to work out, whether that’s because they’re horribly mismatched or because one partner clearly has an ulterior motive. Here’s how Season 8’s couples worked out – or didn’t.

Brandon & Julia

Status: Together

American Brandon and Russian Julia met on a dating website and initially had some obstacles to negotiate, including caution from the 27-year-old Virginia resident’s parents. They weren’t totally disapproving of her, but they were a little suspicious.

The couple made it work, got married, and are still together. But that doesn’t mean the course of love has run smoothly. Aside from their 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After appearances, they were reported to be appearing in 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Season 2 (via Screen Rant). That show typically features couples who are going through some kind of relationship issues. However, the couple are still posting pictures of themselves together on Instagram, so there’s been no break-up.

Jovi & Yara

Status: Together

Jovi & Yara’s relationship is a little different from some other 90 Day Fiance couples. This travel-loving underwater robot technician from Louisiana met Ukranian native Yara on a travel app, and they’d already spent a lot of time together before appearing on the show. Their relationship had more legs than most, and despite some ups and downs, the pair made it work.

They did meet with some disapproval; Jovi’s mom’s initial take, for example, was that “Ukrainian women only want to make it to the United States.” Ouch. But they married (Jovi had proposed underwater before the show began) and now live in Miami with their child. There were rumblings of separation, and Yara had previously expressed displeasure at just how much Jovi was traveling (via Screen Rant). But that appears to have been trolling on Jovi’s part and the couple are still posting Instagram videos together.

Natalie & Mike

Status: Separated

Mike and Natalie previously appeared in Season 7, with their relationship continuing into Season 8. The pair did ultimately marry, but that didn’t last, which you could sort of predict from watching the pair together. What no one would have seen was Natalie trying to get back together with Mike and Mike serving her divorce papers on TV (via People), a move that earned him a lot of flak. According to her Facebook, Natalie is now living and acting in Los Angeles.

Andrew & Amira

Status: Separated

As with most of 90 Day Fiance‘s couples, Andrew and Amira met online. However, American Andrew and Frenchwoman Amira didn’t even make it to the end of the season. The pair got engaged and when it came time to move to the USA to be with Andrew, Amira ended up being detained and deported back to France.

The problems didn’t end there, as Amira had to self-quarantine in Serbia due to COVID-19. Ultimately, Andrew gave Amira two tickets, one to the US and one back to France, and she returned to France (via InTouchWeekly). However, going by her Instagram, she has since returned to the US and regularly posts fashion and personal content.

Rebecca & Zied

Status: Together

Rebecca and Zied are another of 90 Day Fiance’s success stories. Rebecca met Zied, 22 years her junior, online, and while they met with disapproval from daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Micah, the pair remained together and Tiffany and Micah’s reservations are no more. While Rebecca says on her Facebook that she “overshared my life on tv,” the pair are doing well and live in Atlanta, Georgia (via InTouchWeekly).

Stephanie & Ryan

Status: Separated

Stephanie and Ryan’s relationship was off-the-charts ridiculous, with Stephanie getting into a relationship with Ryan’s cousin, so you won’t be surprised to hear that the pair are no longer together. Stephanie is, according to her Instagram, currently single and Ryan is back modeling in Belize. But the drama didn’t go away the moment the cameras stopped rolling, and there have been accusations of sexual assault and that the whole cousin relationship was fabricated (via Screen Rant). Stephanie was supposedly suing TLC, but nothing seems to have happened recently on that front.

Tarik & Hazel

Status: Separated

Tarik and Hazel’s relationship is best described as complicated. Since the show, they’ve split and got back together, and now seem to have separated again. Going by Tarik’s Instagram, which hasn’t been updated in a while, Tarik is traveling solo. Hazel was expecting a baby, which may or may not be Tarik’s, and according to her Instagram, has recently given birth to a boy. According to her reply to one comment, she’s calling the baby Tarik. I doubt we’ve heard the last of this on-and-off relationship.

And that’s where 90 Day Fiance Season 8’s couples are now.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

