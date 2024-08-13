90 Day Fiance: Are Rebecca and Zied Still Together? Answered

90 Day Fiance Season 8 saw Rebecca Parrott meeting and ultimately marrying long-distance boyfriend Zied Hakimi. But did it last? Are Rebecca and Zied from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Rebecca and Zied Still Together?

Rebecca and Zied from 90 Day Fiance are still together and seem to be really happy. That might not seem unusual from a relationship standpoint, but when you consider how many 90 Day Fiance couples break up on the show or shortly after, they’ve absolutely beaten the odds.

They didn’t have the greatest of starts; even before Rebecca met Zied at the airport, her daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Micah made it very, very plain that they disapproved of the relationship. The age gap was a significant factor (Rebecca is 22 years older than Zied), with Tiffany and Micah reminding her that Zied is only a few years older than Micah.

Then, the issue of where Zied was going to stay came up and even more drama ensued. It wasn’t anything on the level of Michael and Angela but it didn’t exactly help Rebecca and Zied’s relationship.

As Tiffany told The Celeb Talk guy, “We did not want to like him. We went into this knowing we were not going to like him.” But Tiffany and Micah came around, little by little, and now Tiffany admits, “We love him so, so much.”

Rebecca and Zied are going strong, as confirmed by Rebecca’s Instagram; they were together as recently as eight weeks ago and look very much in love. I doubt that’s changed in the interim. It’s nice to see a happy couple after so many flops and heartbreaks in the series!

90 Day Fiance Season 8 is available to watch now.

