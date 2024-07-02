90 Day Fiance: Are Rob And Sophie Still Together? Answered

Californian Rob Warne and Brit Sophie Sierra were one of 90 Day Fiance‘s would-be couples, featured in Season 10 of the reality TV show. But did it work out? Are 90 Day Fiance’s Rob and Sophie still together? Here’s the answer.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Rob and Sophie Stay Together?

90 Day Fiance‘s Rob and Sophie are not together. That might seem surprising given that the couple, who met over Instagram, ultimately ended up getting married. The pair wed in June 2023, as reported by People.

“We’re excited about the companionship and being able to go through life with someone by our side,” said Sophie. However, for Rob and Sophie, that “someone” is not going to be each other unless there’s a surprise reconciliation down the line.

Granted, Sophie did take Rob back after she uncovered evidence of cheating, but that’s a move she no doubt regrets. The pair, their marriage on the rocks, returned for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8, where more evidence of cheating was uncovered. It looked very much as if Rob was yearning for the single life. He was certainly acting that way.

Rob reeled out various excuses, but Sophie wasn’t having any of it, and while they haven’t officially divorced, it seems they’re essentially done (via InTouch). Sophie’s Instagram doesn’t so much as mention, and most of her recent posts are showing off outfits, promoting her influencer deals, or both. Rob’s Instagram also doesn’t mention Sophie much.

However, there could be another reason for the lack of mentions. They’re rumored to be involved in 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Season 2. This is a show where 90 Day Fiance couples who are all but done try to salvage their relationships. And if they are involved in the show, the network may have requested they keep quiet about it on social media.

But it looks very much as if Rob and Sophie from 90 Day Fiance are not together.

90 Day Fiance is streaming on TLC.

