90 Day Fiance: Are Mohamed and Danielle Still Together?

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance franchise has been around for over a decade, meaning there are plenty of couples who have left the spotlight behind. That doesn’t mean the former cast members are any less interesting, though. So, are Mohamed and Danielle from 90 Day Fiance still together?

What Are Mohamed and Danielle From 90 Day Fiance Up To Now?

Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins’ 90 Day Fiance journey dates back all the way to Season 2 of the flagship show. One of the series’ original odd couples, viewers had a hard time understanding what someone in their mid-20s from Tunisia saw in a 40-year-old woman in America. Well, Mohamed didn’t care what other people thought and traveled to the United States to be with his partner.

The only problem was that it was clear that Mohamed had no interest in actually being with Danielle. When he arrived, he lied about having a job and didn’t make any effort to be affectionate. He claimed he couldn’t be intimate because of his religion, but it was clear there was more to it than that. Danielle wasn’t a saint, though, lying about her financial situation, which greatly angered Mohamed.

Despite all the issues, Mohamed and Danielle went through with their wedding, and they ended up appearing on a couple of seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? However, their relationship was far from a fairy tale, with it being clear that Mohamed couldn’t get away from Danielle fast enough. They eventually decided to part ways after some nasty fights and cheating allegations, which was for the best, as they’ve both moved on and appear happier.

Mohamed didn’t give up on finding love in America, marrying Jilian Lee Jbali and welcoming a baby into the world in 2024. Danielle decided to get her life and career in order after a brief stint on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, going to school to become a nurse and losing a significant amount of weight. She posts frequently on her social media about how well she’s doing in her RN program and also shares recipes with her followers.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

