90 Day Fiance: Are Veah and Sunny Still Together?

90 Day Fiance chronicles the lives of its cast members, but sometimes, just watching the show isn’t enough. Viewers want to know as much as they can about the people they’re watching as soon as they can. So, are Veah and Sunny from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Recommended Videos

What Are Veah and Sunny From 90 Day Fiance Up To Now?

Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi’s love story isn’t unusual for the TLC franchise. Well before they appeared on TV, they met online after having trouble finding love back home. See, Veah lived in Floria, while Sunny resided in South Africa after moving there with his father to run a store. Despite the distance, it didn’t take long for the two to catch feelings.

After the talking phase, Veah planned a trip to South Africa to meet her partner in person, but things quickly went off the rails after she brought her ex, Rory, along. They still had a good relationship, and Veah felt better having Rory with her as she traveled across the world. However, the whole situation rubbed Sunny the wrong way, and he started having second thoughts.

Things only got worse when Sunny had to decide whether he was okay with having a non-Muslim wife after Veah told him she refused to convert to Islam for him. That caused a rift between Sunny and his father, but Sunny wasn’t as devoted to religion as his father, and in the end, the young man chose love over his family. He went as far as to propose to Veah, hoping to build a life together. She accepted, and that was the last viewers saw of the couple.

Related: Was Natalie From 90 Day Fiance Deported?

Now, it’s typically frowned upon when couples reveal information about their relationship before all of the episodes in their season have aired. And despite it being Veah and Sunny’s first go around on 90 Day Fiance, they’re taking that very seriously, posting next to nothing on their social media pages. Of course, that leaves curious viewers in the dark, but thankfully, there are other places to check to see whether the couple is still going strong.

According to blogger 90dayfiance_alexa (via Screen Rant), Sunny appears to be living with Veah in the United States. It doesn’t seem as if the wedding has already happened, but based on recent events on 90 Day Fiance, it’s likely in the works, making Veah and Sunny another success story for the TLC franchise.

And that’s whether Veah and Sunny from 90 Day Fiance are still together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy