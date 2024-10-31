90 Day Fiance: Did Debbie Johnson Ever Make Up With Her Son Colt?

Colt Johnson is one of the most infamous cast members in 90 Day Fiance history. Most of his trouble stemmed from his relationship with Larissa, but he and his mom, Debbie, also had problems. So, did Debbie from 90 Day Fiance ever make up with her son Colt?

Are Debbie and Colt From 90 Day Fiance Back on Speaking Terms?

Colt and Larissa first joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance all the way back in Season 6, with the Brazilian woman moving to the United States to be closer to her partner. However, it was clear from the beginning that things weren’t as great as Colt made them out to be, as he wasn’t very wealthy and still lived with his mother.

Debbie didn’t think highly of Larissa, and she was never afraid to hide that fact. That led to plenty of issues in Colt’s relationship, and after several major blowups that saw Larissa be arrested, the two decided to call it quits. But just because Larissa was gone didn’t mean Debbie would stop getting in the way of Colt’s love life. She consistently spoke her mind about his partners, which led to plenty of arguments.

Things didn’t get really bad until Debbie started her own 90 Day Fiance journey on The Single Life. She started seeing a Canadian man, Tony, who Colt didn’t trust. With the shoe on the other foot, Debbie struggled to have a relationship with her son and build something with Tony. She eventually moved to Canada with Tony, and while it took a lot of work, she was also able to work things out with her son.

“Colt and I communicate three or four times a week, mainly in text,” she said earlier this year (via People). “Sometimes we’ll call. But, I think it’s probably a good thing to have the separation, and we’re good with that.”

With all the drama in her past, Debbie is focusing on her relationship. She frequently posts photos with Tony on social media and is embracing all of the great locations near her home in Canada. Sometimes, stepping out of the spotlight and looking inward can do wonders, and Debbie is proof of that.

And that’s whether Debbie Johnson from 90 Day Fiance ever made up with her son Colt.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

