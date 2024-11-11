90 Day Fiance: Did Meisha & Nicola Call Off Their Engagement?

Meisha and Nicola were a success story before they appeared on 90 Day Fiance. However, they have run into their fair share of issues since making their reality TV debut in Before the 90 Days Season 6. So, did Meisha and Nicola from 90 Day Fiance call off their engagement?

Are Meisha and Nicola From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan are different than most 90 Day Fiance couples, having dated for seven years before joining the cast of the popular TLC franchise. However, they had never met in person, and when they finally made the jump to TV, they were ready to take things to the next step, with Meisha planning a travel from America to Israel to visit her partner.

After meeting each other in person, though, there were some problems. For one, Meisha didn’t think Nicola was romantic enough, which led her to wonder how serious he was. Then, there was Nicola’s mother, who he worried wouldn’t approve of his partner because of her having been married in the past and already having kids. Thankfully, everything worked out for the best, with Nicola’s mother approving of Meisha and the couple getting engaged after Nicola proposed in public in Israel.

Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last for long, as the unrest in Israel caused 90 Day Fiance fans to worry about Meisha and Nicola. Meisha revealed on social media that her fiance lived far away from the conflict and was doing “good” (via Screen Rant), but that wasn’t the only thing stopping them from tying the knot.

In 2024, the couple still hadn’t had their wedding, leading some fans to believe that a breakup announcement was on the way. Meisha didn’t do a ton to put those rumors to rest, which caused a great bit of confusion. Well, after radio silence, Meisha finally revealed that Nicola was with her at a 90 Day Fiance event in September. She went on to confirm that they still weren’t married and didn’t provide any additional information about a wedding date, but for now, it appears that all signs point to the couple going through with it.

And that’s whether Meisha and Nicola from 90 Day Fiance called off their engagement. If you’re interested in more, here’s why Brittany from the TLC series retired from reality TV.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

