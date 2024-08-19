90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All, the cast sitting in chairs in a room.
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Tell All Part 5 Release Date Confirmed

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All has been bringing the drama, but when can we expect the fifth and final episode of this reunion series? Here’s the confirmed release date of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 5.

When Does 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 5 Air?

According to Direct TV, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All airs on August 26th and will be two hours long. That’s twice the usual length, so assuming they’re correct, fans could be getting twice the amount of drama and revelations. Or maybe the whole of the first hour will be dedicated to Angela and Michael.

Direct TV’s summary reads: “The couples spend their last night together; Jasmine gives Gino an ultimatum; Manuel makes a surprising confession; an exclusive update on Angela and Michael’s relationship is revealed; the couples take a lie detector test.”

There’s certainly going to be more Michael and Angela in Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All, and if every couple is taking a lie detector test, that would account for the extra runtime. Lie detector tests aren’t very reliable, but they’ve been used in plenty of reality TV programs. There’s also real entertainment value in getting them out and strapping subjects – in this case, the couples – to them.

I’m imagining Michael putting one on, and Angela firing questions at him so fast that the detector can’t keep up. However, it’s more likely that they’ll be read out by a third party, such as host Shaun Robinson.

So, 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All Part 5, the final episode in this follow-up series, is airing on August 26th. And if you’re planning on tuning in, here’s where to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All.

