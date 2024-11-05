90 Day Fiance: Why Did Tigerlily Feel Disrespected at Her Wedding?

Tigerlily Taylor has quickly become one of the faces of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance franchise. Her relationship with her husband, Adnan Abdelfattah, is of great interest to viewers, but that doesn’t mean it’s always sunshine and rainbows. So, why did Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance feel disrespected at her wedding?

Adnan & Tigerlily From 90 Day Fiance’s Wedding Snafu, Explained

Tigerlily and Adnan met online, like most of the couples who show up on 90 Day Fiance. It didn’t take long for them to express strong feelings for each other, with Tigerlily traveling to Jordan, Adnan’s home country, to marry him. Of course, it wasn’t that simple, as some of Adnan’s family members had some issues with the arrangement.

Thankfully, everyone got on board with the wedding, and Adnan got straight to planning. In Jordan, it’s customary for the groom to pay for everything, which wasn’t an issue for Adnan because of his successful modeling career and various businesses. But while Tigerlily was all in on Adnan’s plans, there was one thing that bothered her about the whole thing.

“I don’t think they showed this on the show, but so Adnan designed the wedding invitation and showed me before he went to go get them printed. It had like our details on it, but in the photo, there was only a photo of him,” she told Parade Magazine. “So, his reasoning was that since I’m a girl, he can’t go and give out a wedding invitation with a pretty photo of his wife. That’s not for his friends and family to look at.”

Before making a scene, though, Tigerlily gave her 90 Day Fiance partner the benefit of the doubt and decided to think about his perspective. “I felt like since most of the guests were all from him – you know, there was 300 people there for his side, and I only had 2 people – so I felt like, you know, I just need to think of it like this is how happy he is and how excited he is to get married to me,” she added.

Putting those issues aside allowed Tigerlily to enjoy her special day with Adnan. Sure, they have had problems since, but they’re still together, and checking their egos at the door probably has something to do with that.

And that’s why Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance felt disrespected at her wedding.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.





