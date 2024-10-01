Agatha All Along: Why Doesn’t Elizabeth Olsen Play Wanda Maximoff in Episode 1?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road.”

Wanda Maximoff’s dead body features prominently in Agatha All Along‘s debut installment – but, crucially, we never actually see her face. So, why didn’t MCU alum Elizabeth Olsen return to play Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in Agatha All Along Episode 1?

Why Elizabeth Olsen Doesn’t Play Wanda Maximoff in Agatha All Along Episode 1

There are at least two practical reasons why Elizabeth Olsen may not have reprised the Wanda Maximoff role in Agatha All Along Episode 1. The first is that it’s a really small part; Wanda’s only in a handful of scenes and she’s dead in all of them! As such, it probably wasn’t worth cutting Olsen a check to essentially lie around on set for a day or so (assuming she would even want to do that). The other reason Olsen’s likeness – either the real deal or a lifelike mannequin – isn’t in Agatha All Along‘s premiere could be the condition her character’s corpse is in. Wanda suffered some pretty major injuries prior to the series (a mountain fell on her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), so her face is presumably too grisly a sight for Agatha All Along‘s TV-14 rating.

But according to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, none of the above was the deciding factor in not inviting Elizabeth Olsen back for Agatha All Along. Instead, Schaeffer’s primary motivation in keeping Wanda faceless throughout Episode 1 is that it kept the spotlight squarely on protagonist Agatha Harkness. “It was never the plan to show [Wanda’s] face,” she told TVLine. “Both stylistically, and because this show isn’t her story… when the body is turned over, the camera’s on Agatha’s face. That’s really where our attention is, and where the focus of the show is.” So, that’s why Olsen isn’t in Agatha All Along Episode 1!

Will Elizabeth Olsen Cameo in Agatha All Along’s Remaining Episodes?

Maybe. No one outside of Marvel Studios and Elizabeth Olsen herself knows for sure. There’s certainly plenty of potential clues that Agatha and her coven’s journey along the Witches’ Road will culminate in Wanda Maximoff’s resurrection. But these could just as easily be red herrings, or even wishful thinking on the part of the MCU fanbase. We’ll just have to wait and see.

That said, Olsen didn’t shut down the possibility of an Agatha All Along MCU comeback in a March 2023 Deadline interview. On the contrary, she strongly implied she’ll turn up in at least one episode. “I don’t know ever how to answer these questions,” Olsen said. “Except I don’t… I think I’ll be back? [Shrugs] I’ll be back [laughs].” Even so, Olsen is not currently credited as part of the Disney+ show’s cast.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

