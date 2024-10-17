Agatha All Along: Is Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner/Pietro Maximoff Agatha’s Husband?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6, “Familiar by Thy Side.”

In Agatha All Along‘s sixth installment, “Familiar by Thy Side,” Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner mentions an unwilling stint as Agatha Harkness’s husband – what’s that all about? Was Ralph Bohner really married to Agatha before Agatha All Along?

Is Ralph Bohner Agatha’s Husband in Agatha All Along?

WandaVision‘s Ralph Bohner makes his surprise return in Agatha All Along as part of Episode 6’s overarching “Billy Kaplan origin story” narrative. Desperate for answers about his apparent connection to the Westview incident, Billy tracks down Ralph (who now goes by Randall). Ralph fills in several blanks, revealing how Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch used her powers to force the whole town to act out “a weird, sad sitcom.” He also divulges Agatha’s part in the proceedings.

“Agatha hijacked my life,” Ralph rants. “She called me her husband, but I was her puppet. She stole my house, completely ruined the market value. She made me do these horrible things. I held this really nice lady hostage in my attic. I was a terrible influence on Wanda and Vision’s kids. And I poisoned a dog.” So, does that mean Agatha actually married Ralph?

Nope. While everyone remembers Ralph masquerading as Wanda’s brother Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, he also fills another role. Throughout Episodes 1 to 4, the poor guy serves as the off-screen hubby of Agatha – or rather, her Westview alias “Agnes.” Why did Agatha choose him? She needed a house (and later, a surrogate Pietro) while she manipulated Wanda. But Agatha and Ralph’s marriage was simply a ruse; they never actually traded vows.

Heck, Agatha didn’t even like Ralph, much less love him. So a better term for his status during their time together is prisoner, not husband. All of which explains why “Randall” doesn’t like talking about Agatha!

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

