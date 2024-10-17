Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner in Agatha All Along Episode 6
Category:
Movies & TV

Agatha All Along: Is Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner/Pietro Maximoff Agatha’s Husband?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 10:35 am

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6, “Familiar by Thy Side.”

Recommended Videos

In Agatha All Along‘s sixth installment, “Familiar by Thy Side,” Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner mentions an unwilling stint as Agatha Harkness’s husband – what’s that all about? Was Ralph Bohner really married to Agatha before Agatha All Along?

Is Ralph Bohner Agatha’s Husband in Agatha All Along?

Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner in WandaVision Episode 5

WandaVision‘s Ralph Bohner makes his surprise return in Agatha All Along as part of Episode 6’s overarching “Billy Kaplan origin story” narrative. Desperate for answers about his apparent connection to the Westview incident, Billy tracks down Ralph (who now goes by Randall). Ralph fills in several blanks, revealing how Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch used her powers to force the whole town to act out “a weird, sad sitcom.” He also divulges Agatha’s part in the proceedings.

Related: Agatha All Along: What Is the Darkhold (& Why Does It Matter)?

“Agatha hijacked my life,” Ralph rants. “She called me her husband, but I was her puppet. She stole my house, completely ruined the market value. She made me do these horrible things. I held this really nice lady hostage in my attic. I was a terrible influence on Wanda and Vision’s kids. And I poisoned a dog.” So, does that mean Agatha actually married Ralph?

Nope. While everyone remembers Ralph masquerading as Wanda’s brother Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, he also fills another role. Throughout Episodes 1 to 4, the poor guy serves as the off-screen hubby of Agatha – or rather, her Westview alias “Agnes.” Why did Agatha choose him? She needed a house (and later, a surrogate Pietro) while she manipulated Wanda. But Agatha and Ralph’s marriage was simply a ruse; they never actually traded vows.

Related: Will Agatha All Along Break Marvel’s Biggest TV Curse?

Heck, Agatha didn’t even like Ralph, much less love him. So a better term for his status during their time together is prisoner, not husband. All of which explains why “Randall” doesn’t like talking about Agatha!

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

Post Tag:
Agatha All Along
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.