Agatha All Along: What Happened to Wanda’s Other Son?

Agatha All Along just revealed that one of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s kids, Billy, is still alive. But what happened to Wanda’s other son, Tommy?

What Happened to Tommy Maximoff in WandaVision?

Like his twin Billy, Tommy Maximoff was never truly “real.” Instead, they were both manifestations of the Hex: a chaos magic-infused bubble Wanda erected around the sleepy town of Westview. The Hex provided Wanda an idyllic, sitcom-inspired environment in which to live out her dream life. She was married to the man she loved, the resurrected Vision, and raising two cute kids. But by the end of WandaVision‘s nine-episode run, Wanda is forced to accept that what she’s doing in Westview is wrong. She reverses the Hex, freeing the town and wiping the faux-Vision, Billy, and Tommy from existence.

That’s not the last we see of Billy and Tommy Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though. Alternate universe incarnations of the twins show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. These versions of Billy and Tommy are real, and hail from Earth-838: a reality where Wanda seemingly gave birth to her children the conventional way. Neither twin makes the jump from Earth-838 to Earth-616 (the primary setting of the MCU), however. As such, many fans assumed Billy and Tommy were gone for good – until Teen revealed himself as the grown-up Billy in Agatha All Along Episode 5!

Will Tommy Return in Agatha All Along?

So, Billy is back; what about Tommy? Can we expect him to appear in Agatha All Along, as well? Possibly. While there’s currently no actor officially cast in the Tommy role, Marvel Studios is famous for keeping plot and character details under wraps. Plus, the apparent nature of Billy’s comeback leaves the door open for Tommy’s return, either in Agatha All Along or a future MCU outing.

See, Agatha All Along‘s Billy almost certainly isn’t Billy Maximoff. Instead, he’s most likely Billy Kaplan: the son of everyday folk Jeff and Rebecca Kaplan, whose body is inhabited by Billy Maximoff’s soul (because “comics”). Actors Maria Dizzia and Paul Adelstein are reportedly set to portray Jeff and Rebecca before Agatha All Along wraps up. So, if the show is following the comic books’ lead with the Billy Maximoff/Kaplan arc, it stands to reason that Tommy Maximoff’s comics rebirth as Tommy Shepherd is on the way, too!

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

