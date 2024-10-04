Agatha All Along Episode 4 Shuts Down a Major Teen Theory

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You.“

MCU fans have put forward several options for the true identity of Agatha All Along‘s Teen – including Agatha Harkness’ long-lost son, Nicholas Scratch. But did Agatha All Along Episode 4 just shut down this Teen-centric theory?

Did Agatha All Along Just Debunk the Teen / Nicholas Scratch Theory?

Teen being the grown-up Nicholas Scratch is a possibility seeded throughout Agatha All Along‘s first four installments. Episode 1 gets the ball rolling, including two prominent references to Scratch in the Westview house occupied by Agatha in her “Agnes” persona. Subsequent entries then make a point of Agatha’s alleged history of “child sacrifice,” culminating in Episode 3 revealing that – according to legend – the Disney+ show’s protagonist swapped her son for the Darkhold. All of these clues are seemingly designed to make us think Teen is Agatha’s kid, especially since her trade-in tyke’s fate remains a mystery. Plus, the notoriously self-interested Agatha shows a surprising amount of concern for Teen’s well-being throughout Episodes 1-4. Surely, that’s a sign of her maternal instincts kicking in?

Maybe – but just because Agatha thinks Teen is Nicholas Scratch, that doesn’t mean he actually is. And in Episode 4’s final scene, Rio Vidal outright states he isn’t! “That boy isn’t yours,” she tells Agatha, referring to Teen. Assuming Rio’s telling the truth, this seemingly debunks the “Teen is Nicholas Scratch” theory. It doesn’t contradict anything we’ve learned so far, either. After all, the MCU’s second-most well-known witch has no way of identifying Nicholas, if he’s even still alive. Jennifer Kale explicitly hammers this point home during a heart-to-heart with Teen in Episode 3. As such, Agatha could’ve easily jumped to the wrong conclusion that Teen is Nicholas. Or – and this is just as likely – Agatha never believed she had any connection to her enigmatic familiar and she’s keeping him around for her own, ulterior reasons.

Who Is Teen (If He’s Not Nicholas Scratch)?

The current (and long-term) frontrunner for Teen’s sigil-concealed secret identity is Billy Kaplan. In the comics, Kaplan – also known by his superhero alias, Wiccan – is the reincarnation of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch’s son, Billy. The latter has already appeared in MCU canon, in Agatha All Along‘s parent series, WandaVision, and (as a multiversal variant) in 2022 blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Seemingly legit merchandise photos recently surfaced online that further support the Teen/Billy theory. But you’ll have to tune in to Agatha All Along‘s five remaining episodes to know for sure what Teen’s whole deal really is!

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

