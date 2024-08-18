Alien: Earth Release Window, Plot, Cast & More

Alien: Earth is a new television series set in the Alien franchise, and it’s been a long time coming. But finally, we’re starting to get some tidbits about the TV series as it gets closer to release, so here’s everything we know about Alien: Earth, including its release window, plot, and cast.

When Will Alien: Earth Release?

Alien: Earth doesn’t currently have a set release date, but you can probably expect the series to start airing sometime in 2025. In an interview with TheWrap last year, series showrunner Noah Hawley stated as much, saying the series was eyeing an early 2025 premiere date. Between the COVID pandemic and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the Alien TV show has long been plagued by delays, but things seem to be looking up as the show recently wrapped filming in mid-July this year. So with the show currently in post-production, you can be confident Alien: Earth will likely hit its release window of early 2025.

What Is Alien: Earth About?

We don’t currently know a whole lot about Alien: Earth’s plot, but Hawley has given us a few nuggets of info to go off of during the show’s many years of development. For one, we know that the series is a prequel set on Earth about 70 years into the future. This places Alien: Earth in the 2090s on the Alien timeline, about 30 years before the events of the first movie and around the same time as Prometheus. Interestingly, Hawley has adamantly stated that he won’t be incorporating anything from Prometheus or Covenant into his series, calling the ideas explored in those films “inherently less useful” (via The Hollywood Reporter). Instead, the series will adopt the more retro-futuristic imagery of the first two Alien films and explore “the emergence of the story’s infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation and the race between corporations to create new android life” (via Deadline).

So far, there has only been one teaser trailer for Alien: Earth to date, shown before screenings of Alien: Romulus. That trailer was only a few seconds long, showing an image of Earth reflected on the shiny dome of a Xenomorph’s long head. So we still have yet to see how the series will actually look and feel, but I’m sure we won’t have to wait long to see more.

Alien: Earth’s Cast & Crew

Noah Hawley is the showrunner for Alien: Earth, taking on writing and directing roles for the TV series. (You probably best know him for his acclaimed work on the FX series Fargo and Legion.) But there have also been plenty of cast announcements, including:

Sydney Chandler as Wendy (a meta-human with a child’s consciousness and the body of an adult, and the series lead role)

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh (a synth and Wendy’s mentor)

Alex Lawther as CJ ( a soldier)

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier (a CEO)

Essie Davis as Dame Silvia

Adarsh Gourav as Slightly

Kit Young as Tootles

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as a Weyland-Yutani Co. senior member

The following actors will also make an appearance in undisclosed roles:

David Rysdahl

Babou Ceesay

Jonathan Ajayi

Erana James

Lily Newmark

Diem Camille

Adrian Edmondson

Moe Bar-El

Where To Watch Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth is an FX original series, and as such, you’ll be able to stream it on Hulu when it releases (for those living in the U.S.). For those outside the U.S., you’ll be able to watch the series on Star.

And that’s everything we know about Alien: Earth. We’ll try to update the article as we learn more, so be sure to check back in soon.

