Widely regarded as a return to form for the Alien franchise, Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus has fans eager to see where Rain Carradine’s story goes next. So, is an Alien: Romulus sequel happening?

Recommended Videos

Will Alien: Romulus Get a Sequel?

20th Century Studios is yet to officially announce an Alien: Romulus sequel. That doesn’t mean the 2024 sci-fi/horror flick definitely isn’t getting a follow-up. Romulus hasn’t even wrapped up its theatrical run yet, so studio execs will probably wait until then to make a final decision regarding a sequel. Álvarez himself suggested such was the case in an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. That said, the Uruguayan filmmaker also indicated that he already has ideas for the second Romulus installment, should it get the green light.

Related: Does Alien: Romulus Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Yes, I definitely can [pitch a Romulus sequel if asked],” Álvarez confirmed. “We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles, and sequels. This is a language that I’ve only learned in the last 10 years of my life working here. For me, it’s always been about story.

“So, once we finished, we started thinking, ‘What do you think happens when or if [Rain and Andy] get to Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?’ We tend to believe it’s probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally started thinking about where it goes and what’s going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, ‘Oh, that sounds like a sequel.'”

Related: Who Plays the Offspring in Alien: Romulus?

“But we really try to think about it more in terms of story,” Álvarez continued. “And if it needs another chapter and whether people want to know what happens next. So we’ll wait to see what people think and if people ask for it. My philosophy is that you should never make [a sequel] in two years. You’ve got to get away. You’ve got to get the audience to really want it. If you think about Alien and Aliens, there’s seven years between them. But we definitely have ideas about where it should go.”

Alien: Romulus is in cinemas now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy