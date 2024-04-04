All Double Decker Derby Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The newest challenge that pits players against each other is kicking off in Monopoly GO – and the leaderboard challenge Double Decker Derby’s milestone rewards are stacked with dice rolls ready for the taking.
Leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO give players a chance to rack up milestone rewards, and this week is particularly important due to the upcoming Fountain Partners event set to start on April 6. For those looking to stock up on prizes, we have all the details for the Double Decker Derby milestone rewards in Monopoly GO.
Table of contents
All Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby Rewards & Prizes
The Double Decker Derby leaderboard challenge milestone rewards are packed full of dice rolls this time around, as well as opportunities to earn cash and Sticker Packs. While not as loaded down as the Palace Parade solo challenge, it is definitely worth jumping in on. Here are all the milestone rewards for Double Decker Derby as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|75 Points
|35 Dice Rolls
|2
|55 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
|3
|140 Points
|Cash
|4
|180 Points
|85 Dice Rolls
|5
|160 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|250 Points
|High Roller Boost (5 Min)
|7
|380 Points
|170 Dice Rolls
|8
|450 Points
|Cash
|9
|420 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|10
|550 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|
|11
|650 Points
|Cash
|12
|725 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|800 Points
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|775 Points
|Cash
|15
|850 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|16
|900 Points
|350 Dice Rolls
|17
|1,000 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (15 Min)
|18
|1,100 Points
|Cash
|19
|1,300 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|
|21
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|22
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|23
|2,300 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|24
|2,600 Points
|High Roller Boost (15 Minutes)
|25
|3,000 Points
|Cash
|26
|3,300 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|27
|3,500 Points
|Cash
|28
|4,000 Points
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|29
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|5,500 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Double Decker Derby in Monopoly GO
Like with all Leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO, Double Decker Derby milestone rewards are earned by gathering points after landing on the railroad tiles and engaging in a Shutdown or Hiest. Hiests offer more points, with Mega Hiests acting as the best way to grind milestone levels if players manage to trigger one.
When The Double Decker Derby Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Double Decker Derby event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 4, 2024, and will end on April 6. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To grind dice in Monopoly GO, players must complete ongoing challenges, tackle the Quick Wins for the day, and finish sticker collections. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.