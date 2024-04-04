Category:
All Double Decker Derby Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Double Decker Derby Monopoly GO Milestone Rewards
The newest challenge that pits players against each other is kicking off in Monopoly GO – and the leaderboard challenge Double Decker Derby’s milestone rewards are stacked with dice rolls ready for the taking.

Leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO give players a chance to rack up milestone rewards, and this week is particularly important due to the upcoming Fountain Partners event set to start on April 6. For those looking to stock up on prizes, we have all the details for the Double Decker Derby milestone rewards in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby Rewards & Prizes

Double Decker Derby Monopoly GO Milestone Rewards
The Double Decker Derby leaderboard challenge milestone rewards are packed full of dice rolls this time around, as well as opportunities to earn cash and Sticker Packs. While not as loaded down as the Palace Parade solo challenge, it is definitely worth jumping in on. Here are all the milestone rewards for Double Decker Derby as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
175 Points35 Dice Rolls
255 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
3140 PointsCash
4180 Points85 Dice Rolls
5160 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
6250 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
7380 Points170 Dice Rolls
8450 PointsCash
9420 Points200 Dice Rolls
10550 PointsGold Sticker Pack
11650 PointsCash
12725 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13800 Points350 Dice Rolls
14775 PointsCash
15850 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16900 Points350 Dice Rolls
171,000 PointsCash Grab Boost (15 Min)
181,100 PointsCash
191,300 Points500 Dice Rolls
201,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
211,800 PointsCash
222,000 PointsCash
232,300 Points900 Dice Rolls
242,600 PointsHigh Roller Boost (15 Minutes)
253,000 PointsCash
263,300 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
273,500 PointsCash
284,000 Points1,400 Dice Rolls
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Double Decker Derby in Monopoly GO

Like with all Leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO, Double Decker Derby milestone rewards are earned by gathering points after landing on the railroad tiles and engaging in a Shutdown or Hiest. Hiests offer more points, with Mega Hiests acting as the best way to grind milestone levels if players manage to trigger one.

When The Double Decker Derby Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Double Decker Derby event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 4, 2024, and will end on April 6. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To grind dice in Monopoly GO, players must complete ongoing challenges, tackle the Quick Wins for the day, and finish sticker collections. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

