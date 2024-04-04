All Double Decker Derby Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The newest challenge that pits players against each other is kicking off in Monopoly GO – and the leaderboard challenge Double Decker Derby’s milestone rewards are stacked with dice rolls ready for the taking.

Leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO give players a chance to rack up milestone rewards, and this week is particularly important due to the upcoming Fountain Partners event set to start on April 6. For those looking to stock up on prizes, we have all the details for the Double Decker Derby milestone rewards in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Double Decker Derby Rewards & Prizes

The Double Decker Derby leaderboard challenge milestone rewards are packed full of dice rolls this time around, as well as opportunities to earn cash and Sticker Packs. While not as loaded down as the Palace Parade solo challenge, it is definitely worth jumping in on. Here are all the milestone rewards for Double Decker Derby as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 75 Points 35 Dice Rolls 2 55 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min) 3 140 Points Cash 4 180 Points 85 Dice Rolls 5 160 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 250 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 7 380 Points 170 Dice Rolls 8 450 Points Cash 9 420 Points 200 Dice Rolls 10 550 Points Gold Sticker Pack 11 650 Points Cash 12 725 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 800 Points 350 Dice Rolls 14 775 Points Cash 15 850 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 900 Points 350 Dice Rolls 17 1,000 Points Cash Grab Boost (15 Min) 18 1,100 Points Cash 19 1,300 Points 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,800 Points Cash 22 2,000 Points Cash 23 2,300 Points 900 Dice Rolls 24 2,600 Points High Roller Boost (15 Minutes) 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,300 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 27 3,500 Points Cash 28 4,000 Points 1,400 Dice Rolls 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Double Decker Derby in Monopoly GO

Like with all Leaderboard challenges in Monopoly GO, Double Decker Derby milestone rewards are earned by gathering points after landing on the railroad tiles and engaging in a Shutdown or Hiest. Hiests offer more points, with Mega Hiests acting as the best way to grind milestone levels if players manage to trigger one.

When The Double Decker Derby Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Double Decker Derby event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 4, 2024, and will end on April 6. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To grind dice in Monopoly GO, players must complete ongoing challenges, tackle the Quick Wins for the day, and finish sticker collections. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

