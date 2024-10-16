All Dragon Ball Z Arcs in Order

It doesn’t get much more iconic than Dragon Ball Z. Building on the Dragon Ball series from Akira Toriyama, the follow-up takes Goku and his friends to new heights, introducing new characters like Vegeta and Frieza. Here are all of the Dragon Ball Z arcs in order.

Every Dragon Ball Z Arc in Order

Raditz Saga The Saiyan Raditz arrives on Earth and looks to recruit his brother, Goku, to the Frieza Force

Vegeta Saga After Raditz’s defeat, two other Saiyans, Vegeta and Nappa, arrive on Earth to avenge him

Namek Saga The Z Fighters head to the planet Namek to try and revive Goku

Captain Ginyu Saga One of the strongest members of the Frieza Force, Captain Ginyu, tries to put a stop to the Z Fighters’ plans on Namek

Frieza Saga Goku must do battle with the leader of the Frieza Force, who is looking to rid the universe of Saiyans

Trunks Saga A mysterious Saiyan arrives from the future to warn the Z Fighters of an impending threat.

Androids Saga The Z Fighters do battle with Androids created by the evil Dr. Gero

Imperfect Cell Saga An even more powerful being known as Cell arrives and seeks to absorb the Androids and kill the most powerful fighters on Earth



Perfect Cell Saga Cell achieves his dream and becomes the perfect version of himself

Cell Games Saga Cell puts on an event that sees the strongest fighters on Earth come together to battle him for the fate of the world

Great Saiyaman Saga Seven years after the Cell Games, a new hero arrives on the scene and seems pretty familiar

World Tournament Saga The World Tournament is back, and the Z Fighters look to enter the competition

Babidi Saga A new threat arrives in the form of Babidi, who is looking to unleash the power of an evil spirit on the world.

Majin Buu Saga Majin Buu is unleashed and proves quite the challenge for the Z Fighters

Fusion Saga Goku teaches some of his allies how to fuse so they have a chance to defeat Buu

Kid Buu Saga Buu unleashes his ultimate form, and Vegeta and Goku have to work together to stop him

Peaceful World Saga After Buu’s defeat, the world is at peace, and the Z Fighters prepare for the next threat



And those are all Dragon Ball Z arcs in order. If you’re looking for more, here are all the Dragon Ball Super arcs in order.

Dragon Ball Z is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

