All Dragon Ball Z Arcs in Order

It doesn’t get much more iconic than Dragon Ball Z. Building on the Dragon Ball series from Akira Toriyama, the follow-up takes Goku and his friends to new heights, introducing new characters like Vegeta and Frieza. Here are all of the Dragon Ball Z arcs in order.
Every Dragon Ball Z Arc in Order
- Raditz Saga
- The Saiyan Raditz arrives on Earth and looks to recruit his brother, Goku, to the Frieza Force
- Vegeta Saga
- After Raditz’s defeat, two other Saiyans, Vegeta and Nappa, arrive on Earth to avenge him
- Namek Saga
- The Z Fighters head to the planet Namek to try and revive Goku
- Captain Ginyu Saga
- One of the strongest members of the Frieza Force, Captain Ginyu, tries to put a stop to the Z Fighters’ plans on Namek
- Frieza Saga
- Goku must do battle with the leader of the Frieza Force, who is looking to rid the universe of Saiyans
- Trunks Saga
- A mysterious Saiyan arrives from the future to warn the Z Fighters of an impending threat.
- Androids Saga
- The Z Fighters do battle with Androids created by the evil Dr. Gero
- Imperfect Cell Saga
- An even more powerful being known as Cell arrives and seeks to absorb the Androids and kill the most powerful fighters on Earth
- Perfect Cell Saga
- Cell achieves his dream and becomes the perfect version of himself
- Cell Games Saga
- Cell puts on an event that sees the strongest fighters on Earth come together to battle him for the fate of the world
- Great Saiyaman Saga
- Seven years after the Cell Games, a new hero arrives on the scene and seems pretty familiar
- World Tournament Saga
- The World Tournament is back, and the Z Fighters look to enter the competition
- Babidi Saga
- A new threat arrives in the form of Babidi, who is looking to unleash the power of an evil spirit on the world.
- Majin Buu Saga
- Majin Buu is unleashed and proves quite the challenge for the Z Fighters
- Fusion Saga
- Goku teaches some of his allies how to fuse so they have a chance to defeat Buu
- Kid Buu Saga
- Buu unleashes his ultimate form, and Vegeta and Goku have to work together to stop him
- Peaceful World Saga
- After Buu’s defeat, the world is at peace, and the Z Fighters prepare for the next threat
And those are all Dragon Ball Z arcs in order. If you’re looking for more, here are all the Dragon Ball Super arcs in order.
Dragon Ball Z is available to stream on Crunchyroll.
Published: Oct 16, 2024 02:06 pm