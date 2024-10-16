Image Credit: Bethesda
All Dragon Ball Z Arcs in Order

Published: Oct 16, 2024 02:06 pm

It doesn’t get much more iconic than Dragon Ball Z. Building on the Dragon Ball series from Akira Toriyama, the follow-up takes Goku and his friends to new heights, introducing new characters like Vegeta and Frieza. Here are all of the Dragon Ball Z arcs in order.

Every Dragon Ball Z Arc in Order

Goku as a Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z.
  • Raditz Saga
    • The Saiyan Raditz arrives on Earth and looks to recruit his brother, Goku, to the Frieza Force
  • Vegeta Saga
    • After Raditz’s defeat, two other Saiyans, Vegeta and Nappa, arrive on Earth to avenge him
  • Namek Saga
    • The Z Fighters head to the planet Namek to try and revive Goku
  • Captain Ginyu Saga
    • One of the strongest members of the Frieza Force, Captain Ginyu, tries to put a stop to the Z Fighters’ plans on Namek
  • Frieza Saga
    • Goku must do battle with the leader of the Frieza Force, who is looking to rid the universe of Saiyans
  • Trunks Saga
    • A mysterious Saiyan arrives from the future to warn the Z Fighters of an impending threat.
  • Androids Saga
    • The Z Fighters do battle with Androids created by the evil Dr. Gero
  • Imperfect Cell Saga
    • An even more powerful being known as Cell arrives and seeks to absorb the Androids and kill the most powerful fighters on Earth

  • Perfect Cell Saga
    • Cell achieves his dream and becomes the perfect version of himself
  • Cell Games Saga
    • Cell puts on an event that sees the strongest fighters on Earth come together to battle him for the fate of the world
  • Great Saiyaman Saga
    • Seven years after the Cell Games, a new hero arrives on the scene and seems pretty familiar
  • World Tournament Saga
    • The World Tournament is back, and the Z Fighters look to enter the competition
  • Babidi Saga
    • A new threat arrives in the form of Babidi, who is looking to unleash the power of an evil spirit on the world.
  • Majin Buu Saga
    • Majin Buu is unleashed and proves quite the challenge for the Z Fighters
  • Fusion Saga
    • Goku teaches some of his allies how to fuse so they have a chance to defeat Buu
  • Kid Buu Saga
    • Buu unleashes his ultimate form, and Vegeta and Goku have to work together to stop him
  • Peaceful World Saga
    • After Buu’s defeat, the world is at peace, and the Z Fighters prepare for the next threat

And those are all Dragon Ball Z arcs in order. If you’re looking for more, here are all the Dragon Ball Super arcs in order.

Dragon Ball Z is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

