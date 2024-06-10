The Dragon Ball Super manga is currently on hiatus, and it’s unclear when the anime will start back up, but there are still plenty of stories to keep track of. Whether you’re a newcomer or a diehard who wants to keep up, here’s all Dragon Ball Super arcs in order.

All Dragon Ball Super Anime Arcs in Order

Since the anime doesn’t cover nearly as much as the manga, it’s easier to start by going through all the show has to offer. Here are all the arcs in the Dragon Ball Super anime in order:

God of Destruction Beerus Saga (Episodes 1-15)

Golden Frieza Saga (Episodes 16-27)

Universe 6 Saga (Episodes 28-41)

Copy-Vegeta Saga (Episodes 42-46)

“Future” Trunks Saga (Episodes 47-76)

Universe Survival Saga (Episodes 77-131)

The Universe Survival Saga, which covers the Tournament of Power, doesn’t last nearly as long in the manga as it does in the anime, but it makes for a great finale to the series. But if the Super anime does continue, it’s going to have a lot to catch up on.

All Dragon Ball Super Manga Arcs in Order

God of Destruction Beerus Saga (Chapters 1-4)

Universe 6 Saga (Chapters 5-13)

“Future” Trunks Saga (Chapters 14-26)

Tournament of Power Saga (Chapters 27-42)

Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga (Chapters 42-67)

Granolah the Survivor Saga (Chapters 67-87)

High School Saga (Chapters 88-90)

Super Hero Saga (Chapters 91-103)

Of Course, the Super Hero Saga covers the events of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which, just like Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is canon to the anime and more than worth the watch. However, don’t forget about the arcs that the manga covers between the end of the Tournament of Power and the events of Super Hero. They feature some of the best Dragon Ball content in years, including the introduction of Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form.

And those are all Dragon Ball Super arcs in order.

Dragon Ball Super is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

