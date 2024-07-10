All Get Higher Camos in MW3 & How to Unlock Them

The Get Higher game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has three camos available to unlock by completing three separate challenges. Here’s how to unlock all Get Higher camos in MW3.

How to Unlock Get Higher Camo in MW3

Technically, the three camos can be unlocked in a single run of Get Higher in MW3, which lasts 15 minutes total. However, it’s highly unlikely you can complete all three in one run, as two of them work against each other. The camos range from easy to get to fairly difficult, so be prepared to get to know the map very well, as you might be running it several times.

Below, you can see the names of the three Get Higher camos, an image of what they look like, and the challenge associated with each of them:

Gridlocked – Reach the top of the Get Higher course. To do this, run up the stairs at the end of the course.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Shifting Grid – Complete the Get Higher course in 10 minutes or less. To do this, there needs to be five minutes or more remaining on the clock when you “get higher” and reach the end.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Synth-Bust – Find all 12 Coins on the Get Higher course and reach the castle. To do this, go through the portal after running up all the stairs at the end of the course.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first two are relatively self-explanatory, as all you need to do is finish the course and finish it under 10 minutes. Keep in mind that those two camos can be done in separate runs, so you can take your time getting the Gridlocked camo and then hone in on a faster time for the Shifting Grid camo.

As for the Synth-Bust camo, that requires some extra legwork. There are 12 coins in various locations all across the Get Higher course, and you need to collect them all within 15 minutes and reach the castle at the end. I can’t explain where all 12 coins are, as some of them are in truly strange locations, but I do recommend watching YouTuber LunchTime’s guide on the coins. LunchTime holds world records for the Get Higher course and does a great job of showcasing how to get the coins fast.

It took me a few attempts to learn where the coins are, but once I knew their locations, getting the Synth-Bust camo was fairly simple. If you manage to get all three camos, you’ve successfully conquered Get Higher in MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 is available to play now.

