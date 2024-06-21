All Iconic Entrances in EA Sports College Football 25, Listed

Choosing a team in EA Sports College Football 25 isn’t just about the roster. The environment matters, especially if the choices are down to an older school with an awesome entrance or a newer one with less fanfare. Here’s a list of all the iconic entrances in College Football 25.

College football has been around since the late 1800s, which means there has been more than enough time for traditions to start. And with well over 100 teams available in College Football 25, EA knows it has to do its best to honor all of them. It all starts with the entrances, so here’s a list of all of the ones confirmed to be in the game at the time of writing:

Clemson’s Hill Run & Howard’s Rock

Nebraska’s Tunnel Walk

Penn State’s White Out

Texas’s Bevo Mascot

USC’s Sword Plunge

Now, it’s important to note that marketing has confirmed that other familiar entrances are in the game, but some of them will be doctored slightly. For instance, The Athletic reports that Virginia Tech’s entrance will not include the use of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” due to licensing issues. Of course, there are several other entrances that make use of iconic songs, and it’s possible they will be affected. At least “Mo Bamba” will be there for anyone who wants to make use of Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.

And that’s a list of all of the iconic entrances in EA Sports College Football 25. And if you’re interested in more, here’s which teams The Escapist thinks will be part of the game’s Top 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

